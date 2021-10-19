TNS has criticised Prince Kaybee for allegedly failing to pay Club Controller producers, LaSoulmates, their fair share for their contribution to the single

Club Controller was one of Prince Kaybee's biggest songs three years ago but the award-winning star has allegedly not paid LaSoulmates for their beat

Prince Kaybee featured Zanda Zakuza, TNS and LaSoulmates on the epic single and TNS has revealed that LaSoulmates have been asking him for help to get their money

TNS has slammed Prince KB for allegedly not paying LaSoulmates for producing his hit single Club Controller. Kaybee featured vocalist Zanda Zakuza, TNS and the young producers named LaSoulmates on the song.

TNS took to social media to share a voicenote between himself and one of the LaSoulmates members. TNS revealed that it has been three years since the song was released but LaSoulmates are still complaining to him about Kaybee.

Taking to Facebook, TNS asked the Hosh hitmaker and Zanda Zakuza to fix the problem. According to ZAlebs, TNS added:

"I’m feeling like a gatekeeper now who doesn’t wanna see other kids smiling and a greedy mother fu**er after amajita did an incredible job producing Club Controller with me!!! LaSoulmates need their money for Club Controller man, it's been f*** 3 years!"

Music lovers took to TNS' comment section to share their thoughts on the drama. Check out some of their comments below:

Audiotape Makgetlane said:

"Kanti you guys did not do paperwork before the actual registration. I mean, somehow you have to sign clause."

tu Meleng commented:

"Me unfollowing Prince Kaybee, this is not good at all."

Monwabisi Mkhumbeni K Master wrote:

"Please TNS try and fix this issue mf2....it's hurting us a lot as a Ndlovu family that our boys did a big song in the country but still never got their exposure but only you???"

Furh Shabalala said:

"Prince Kaybee was a parasite since back then, remember what he did to TNS about 'Banomoya'?"

S'busiso Shane said:

"They must just make more music and rest, these youngsters sign contracts without lawyers hopping for fast fame later on they cry. Its been 3 years move on, make new music and don't sign contracts without understanding them."

Cucky Ndabezitha added:

"This music industry is like politics, nothing but dirty games."

Prince Kaybee blasts major record labels for failing to influence street culture

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has blasted big record labels for not being able to influence street culture. The Low Key Records boss took to social media and threw shade at the music labels for not doing enough for the Mzansi music culture.

Many of the Hosh hitmaker's followers assumed that he was shading Universal, a record label his independent Low Key Records is signed under. The award-winning music producer praised independent artists for having an influence on what kind of music is being played on radio and TV.

A few years back, big record labels controlled which music they wanted to be played on radio and TV. Nowadays, they have no control over what people want to listen to since many music lovers now stream their favourite music on music streaming platforms.

