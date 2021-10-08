Prince Kaybee Blasts Major Record Labels for Failing to Influence Street Culture

Prince Kaybee has blasted major record labels for allegedly failing to influence Mzansi's street culture

The Hosh hitmaker shared that the big labels have all the money in the world but independent artists are the ones who are doing most of the work in the music industry

The Low Key Records boss' fans accused him of shading Universal as his independent label is signed under the major label

Prince Kaybee has blasted big record labels for not being able to influence street culture. The Low Key Records boss took to social media and threw shade at the music labels for not doing enough for the Mzansi music culture.

Many of the Hosh hitmaker's followers assumed that he was shading Universal, a record label his independent Low Key Records is signed under. The award-winning music producer praised independent artists for having an influence on what kind of music is being played on radio and TV.

A few years back, big record labels controlled which music they wanted to be played on radio and TV. Nowadays, they have no control over what people want to listen to since many music lovers now stream their favourite music on music streaming platforms. Taking to Twitter, the popular DJ said:

"Major record labels in SA have all the fancy boardrooms and high-end studios but can’t influence street culture. Imagine being a rich kid who can’t afford style. Independent Artist - 10, Major Labels - 0. What a time to be alive," said Kaybee, according to TshisaLIVE.

Tweeps shared mixed reacting to Kaybee's take on the matter. Check out some of their views below:

@john_emjay said:

"Universal dealt with him accordingly, that's why he's making noise... Now he wants to be independent."

@GoonerMzansi wrote:

"You do know he's signed to Universal and this could be read as an outcry."

@ngaphu89 commented:

"So are you fighting with your record label?"

@daonly1_Mo said:

"I would say, they haven't adjusted they still stuck in the fact that they use to decide what's cool & hot... by controlling what's played on radio, TV, when & what songs to release... but right now it's a free market. The streets decide what's cool & hot. However, it's not game over yet."

@Banele_KS added:

"It looks like this man wants out of his deal with Universal. The things he's been tweeting and doing lately. He released a song for free, which was subsequently stopped by the label just last week."

Prince Kaybee on artists who don't contribute to song composition

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Prince Kaybee has been very vocal lately about artists he feels are not contributing to the music industry. Kaybee wants the slackers out!

Taking to social media, Kaybee gave his thoughts on artists featuring others who have just jumped on the track without making any contribution, reported TimesLIVE.

Sometimes musicians create a track, lyrics and all, and pull in another artist to sing a verse. Kaybee feels these artists do not deserve recognition as they played no part in creating the content of the track, and that's where it is at.

Kaybee’s statement evoked some strong responses. While some understood where he was coming from, others felt the recognition is totes deserved and the money should be paid!

