Rise & Grind: DJ Sbu Encourages Peeps to Share Their Hustles on the Timeline

DJ Sbu has social media users buzzing after encouraging peeps to share their small businesses

The entrepreneur has his own cooldrink brand and naturally, used the opportunity to promote his company as well

Briefly News sifted through the tweets and found some really interesting local businesses

DJ Sbu has always been notorious for pushing his hustle, a quality many South Africans have grown to respect in the entrepreneur. This time, the artful businessman took to promoting his new line of cooldrinks by encouraging other small business owners to share their hustles under his tweet.

A very clever advertising strategy!

, @djsbu shared a pic of himself seemingly hard at work in the cool drink factory.

"Rise and grind my brothers and sisters its Saturday and it means time to promote your black-owned business under this using this hashtag #DJSBU

I promise to RT every tweet no questions asked.

Here's my hustle, let's see yours?" he captioned the post.

South Africans flooded the comments section with their interesting entrepreneurial ventures. One lady shared that she owned a trucking company while another hustler founded a clothing company.

Another woman even sold ready-packaged Mopani 'bites'. Mzansi was definitely coming through with the creativity.

Check out some of the comments below:

In deleted post, DJ Sbu says he's living in CPT: "More blacks should move here"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu has been putting himself first, making silent moves in his personal life. Sbu recently took to Twitter to reveal that he managed to relocate cities without anyone knowing and he feels other black folks should consider making the move too. Sbu has since deleted the tweet.

The DJ has put a major focus on his beverage brand that started in 2014. Mofaya began as an energy drink and after losing almost R5 million on stock, Sbu decided to brand out. The entrepreneur added a range of 12 soft drinks to Mofaya, reports The Citizen.

If Sbu is not in the news about his business that he does not seem to be in the news at all. It seems somewhat impossible for someone as well-known as DJ Sbu to remain under the radar. However, the celeb has done so so seamlessly that he was able to live in Cape Town for a year without the media finding out, reports Youthvillage.

The media personality revealed his relocation nonchalantly on Twitter, writing:

"Can't believe I've been staying in Cape Town this whole year quietly without anyone knowing. Enjoying the Mother City every day is such a joy."

He ended off his tweet by suggesting:

"More blacks should move here."

DJ Sbu has since deleted his tweet.

