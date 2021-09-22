DJ Sbu has kept a very private life over the past few years so it comes as no surprise that he was able to move cities in complete silence

The DJ has been working hard on building his beverage brand, Mofaya , which has really stretched its reach from energy drinks to soft drinks

Recently Sbu revealed that he has been living in Cape Town for a year and urged other black people to move there, then deleted his tweet

DJ Sbu has been putting himself first, making silent moves in his personal life. Sbu recently took to Twitter to reveal that he managed to relocate cities without anyone knowing and he feels other black folks should consider making the move too. Sbu has since deleted the tweet.

The DJ has put a major focus on his beverage brand that started in 2014. Mofaya began as an energy drink and after losing almost R5 million on stock, Sbu decided to brand out. The entrepreneur added a range of 12 soft drinks to Mofaya, reports The Citizen.

If Sbu is not in the news about his business that he does not seem to be in the news at all. It seems somewhat impossible for someone as well-known as DJ Sbu to remain under the radar. However, the celeb has done so so seamlessly that he was able to live in Cape Town for a year without the media finding out, reports Youthvillage.

The media personality revealed his relocation nonchalantly on Twitter, writing:

"Can't believe I've been staying in Cape Town this whole year quietly without anyone knowing. Enjoying the Mother City every day is such a joy."

He ended off his tweet by suggesting:

"More blacks should move here."

DJ Sbu has since deleted his tweet.

