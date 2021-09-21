DJ Sbu Calls on South Africans to Reclaim Land: "Land Feeds Us"

DJ Sbu has called on the people of Mzansi to reclaim land and to align their culture and nature

The star took to social media to share his honest opinion on the issue of land that has been talked about in the country for a few years now

Social media users agreed with the radio personality's views on the subject that has even been discussed in Parliament

DJ Sbu has called on South Africans to reclaim land. The media personality took to social media recently to share his thoughts on the burning issue of land restitution and redistribution.

The radio presenter also encouraged his followers to embrace their mother tongue and nature. He urged Africans to unite and align themselves with their culture and nature.

According to TshisaLIVE, the TV presenter took to Twitter a few days back and told his followers:

"The more we are not aligned with our mother tongue and our original connection to nature, the more we are a detriment to ourselves. Our victory lies in uniting and aligning with our culture and nature. Land first. Because land feeds us, it clothe us, heal us, shelter us etc."

His peeps took to his comment section to share their views on his post. Check out what they said below:

@LASI04341151 wrote:

"This Land issue must be talked about a lot because a black child continues to suffer. The land gap between blacks and whites is way too much."

@Mxolisi51087468 said:

"Sbu you are one of the most influential and inspiring people in SA. God Bless."

@Mbuyise50660169 commented:

"100% correct Sbuda, land first."

@Ndumiso67707943 added:

"100% Sbuda."

