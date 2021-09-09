DJ Sbu Dragged for His Comment on Man Who Spent R500k on Booze: "I'd Pay Zahara"

DJ Sbu has been slammed on social media after sharing his thoughts on a man who R500 000 on expensive alcohol

The opinionated media personality shared that he would have stayed home and invested the money on Bitcoin if he was Juboy Takosha

The radio personality's comment sparked a heated argument on his timeline with most of his fans shading him for allegedly not paying Zahara

DJ Sbu has been dragged for his comment on a bill of more than R500 000 that a seemingly rich customer spent on alcohol recently. A man named Juboy Takosha forked out half a million rand to settle the bill at one of the posh drinking spots in Mzansi.

DJ Sbu has been dragged for his comment on a man who spent R500k on booze. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu took to Twitter and shared the bill of R518 765 that Juboy Takosha had to settle after drinking expensive booze on 4 September. The man, who some on social media said was a Zimbabwean, even paid the waiter a tip of R47 160. The opinionated Mzansi media personality captioned his post:

"If I was him, I would have stayed home and bought #bitcoin."

DJ Sbu's opinion did not go down well with some tweeps. They took to his comment section and dragged him for allegedly exploiting Zahara when she was still signed to his record label. Check out some of the comments below:

@THIZOZO_MOKOENA wrote:

"Wena you are washing ZAHARAS money ka MOFAYA."

@ZiyekaYirha said:

"Maybe we should stop buying MoFAYA and buy Bitcoin..."

@Iven_MO commented:

"If we gonna dictate how people should spend their money, then what's the point of making it."

@mfana0122 wrote:

"Unfortunately you are not him and you have Mofaya money, why don't you give yourself that advice??"

@KeLepara1 added:

"I'd pay Zahara."

Trevor Noah slammed after skipping SA for his world tour

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African-born comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah came under fire from Mzansi social media users after he skipped the continent of Africa for his world tour.

Trevor Noah returned to the stand-up stage and embarked on a tour around America and some countries in Europe. Taking to social media, he made the announcement, leaving many Mzansi fans disappointed. A Mzansi social media user @donnydunn said:

“Haibo Trevor, I know mzansi doesn't make you millions in ticket sales with exchange rates, but to leave us out from your schedule is ms*nery.”

