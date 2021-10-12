DJ Tira's Fans Show Support After Haters Question His Contribution to SA Music

DJ Tira's fans showed support to the star after some of his haters questioned his contribution in the music industry

The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker trended after a tweep asked other peeps to delete one artist from the list of Kabza De Small, Black Coffee, DJ Tira and DJ Maphorisa

Makoya Bearings fans praised him for opening doors for artists such as Mampintsha, Destruction Boys and many others

DJ Tira's fans have taken to social media to support their fave. The star trended on Tuesday, 12 October after some people questioned his contribution in the Mzansi music industry.

DJ Tira's fans showed him love after others questioned his contribution to the Mzansi music industry. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

The heated debate between Tira's stans and his haters started after a tweep compared him to Black Coffee, Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. The peep asked his followers to delete one out of the four popular DJs.

Most peeps shared that they would delete Makoya Bearings but his fans came to his defence. They took to Twitter and praised Malume for his contribution in the industry, according to TshisaLIVE.

He has been in the game for 21 years and has opened doors for stars such as Big Nuz, Mampintsha, Babes Wodumo and Dladla Mshunqisi, among others. Check out some of the comments from his fans who defended him from his naysayers below:

@tnash_truce said:

"DJ Tira gave us Big Nuz, Destruction Boys, and Durban's Finest. Fact Durban Rocks is still one of the biggest music festivals. He could be the king of Gqom."

@Kagiso_47 wrote:

"The disrespect DJ Tira is getting here... Tira is a LEGEND. Give him his flowers while he's still around."

@prettyak23 commented:

"Why should we delete black excellence and talent? We don’t delete anyone we keep them, if anyone can be deleted it’s you. Have a nice day deleted one."

@Thabiso_Spud added:

"Yabo uTira is very essential at grooves... I'm from Durban, that guy knows how to set the mood."

DJ Tira releases female-led EP to celebrate 21 years in the music industry

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira has been keeping Mzansi dance floors full with banging tracks for the past 21 years. Makoya Bearings has also put on many musicians who have gone on to become major players in the entertainment industry.

The star, through his Afrotainment label, gave a break to the likes of Mampintsha, Babes Wodumo, DJ Cyndo and Dladla Mshunqisi. To celebrate being in the music industry for the past 21 years, the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker released a female-led extended play (EP) issue.

The star dropped the EP titled 21 Years of DJ Tira to commemorate the momentous occasion. Tira shared with Daily Sun how important it is for him to release this project. It features musos such as Mampintsha, Idols SA runner-up Sneziey, Berita and many more.

Source: Briefly.co.za