DJ Maphorisa has blasted DJ Shimza for not doing enough to uplift up-and-coming music producers

Madumane accused the popular DJ and businessman of not crediting the producers he features in his Afrotech songs

Shimza told Phori that he works with promising music producers via his independent record label Kunye Records

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Maphorisa recently called DJ Shimza out for allegedly failing to credit his ghost producers in his songs. Phori urged the popular DJ to uplift upcoming artists instead of paying them a once-off fee for their contributions to his songs.

DJ Maphorisa has slammed DJ Shimza for allegedly not uplifting new artists. Image: @djmaphorisa, @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Madumane took to social media to share his thoughts on the way Shimza conducts his music business. He asked the Afrotech DJ to feature up-and-coming music producers on his projects. Phori accused Shimmy of being a 'gatekeeper' when it comes to the Afrotech movement.

DJ Shimza was promoting his upcoming song on Twitter when Madumane took to his timeline to give him a little lecture. According to TshisaLIVE, DJ Maphorisa added:

"Don't tell me you made that beat alone, sorry but I had to take out my chest in front of everyone. Love you mfanaka but I can't."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Reacting to the Izolo hitmaker's post, Shimza said he has an independent record label called Kunye Records where he uplifts promising music makers. He expressed that he has a different strategy of promoting new talent.

"We all work differently bro."

Shimza ignites Gqom and Afrohouse debate over Thukzin's Phuze Remix

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Afrohouse DJ Shimza sparked a heated debate on social media recently when he claimed Dlala Thukzin's Phuze Remix belongs to Afrohouse music.

The people of Durban claimed that Thukzin has been a Gqom DJ and producer for years while some Amapiano fans argued that his new banger belongs to yanos because it features Sir Trill and late Mpura - who both have dropped some dope yanos tunes.

Shimza took to Twitter a few days ago and didn't mince his words when he claimed the hot tune belongs to the Afrohouse genre. Shimza said:

"We claiming this song as Afrohouse, let’s not argue!"

Tweeps flooded Shimza's comment section with mixed reactions to his post. One of them @MsimangoMvelo wrote:

"Ndoda this is a gqom song not an Afro house song or a Piano song...@dlalathukzin is making the best gqom songs y'all will ever hear...ask @DjMaphorisa @PrinceKaybee_SA @DJTira."

Source: Briefly.co.za