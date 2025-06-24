American singer Summer Walker defended herself after posting a meme of Wandi Ndlovu's Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL)

The Heart of a Woman hitmaker posted a meme of Wandi Ndlovu's body after people photoshopped chicken drumsticks

Netizens have reacted to the video she posted on her Instagram stories, while some felt like she could have apologised

Summer Walker has shared a video in reaction to the backlash she received after trolling reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu's BBL.

Summer Walker has explained her distasteful Wandi Ndlovu BBL meme. Image: Prince Williams/Getty Images, Wandi Ndlovu/IG

Source: UGC

Summer Walker trolls Wandi Ndlovu

American RnB star Summer Walker reshared a meme of Wandi Ndlovu flaunting her BBL while on vacation in Dubai. The meme low-key bodyshamed the former This Body Works For Me reality TV star, because her legs were photoshopped with chicken drumsticks.

Taking to Instagram, Walker reshared the meme to her 7 million followers, but this did not sit well with Ndlovu and her fans.

Maphepha Ndaba, an IG blog page, posted a comment from Ndlovu on Saturday, 21 June 2025, saying she will reverse the BBL: "Jesus, okay, okay, I'm going to reverse it," she said.

Summer Walker trolled Wandi Ndlovu's BBL. Image: Wandi Ndlovu.

Source: Instagram

Summer Walker defends BBL meme

The Heart of a Woman hitmaker said she was inundated with Instagram DMs from people dragging her for dissing Wandi Ndlovu. In a video reshared on X by @NdoniMabaso, Walker said people are too sensitive.

"I understand that you guys do not get my personality or my dark humour," she said, adding that she meant to post it on her spam page because "the girls over there get it."

"I'm not body shaming [her]," she laughs. "This generation is so sensitive. Y'all are so sensitive. I love her, I do not even know this girl. Like she is bad, and she looks so good," she continued. "It was not in that way. It was funny and ridiculous. Like, who would put roasted chicken legs on somebody? It has nothing to do with the girl," she added.

Mzansi slams Summer Walker

This is how people reacted to Walker's video:

@TathametM asked:

"Mara, if people with BBLs can poke fun at one another, who are we?"

@msrab0o exclaimed:

"She is so dumb."

@NeneLeakesWigs reacted:

"Considering that she, too, has an atrocious bbl and is botched, she's in no position to think that was funny."

@NdoniMabaso reacted:

"Exactly!!! like Mam, you live in a glass house."

@bigheartdbadguy cried:

"Doesn’t she have anxiety or depression or something?"

‎@itsrandy___ laughed:

"Hating on someone with a bbl, and yet she has one herself, is the crazy part."

@loveFay__ asked:

"How is a person with social anxiety calling other people 'sensitive' as a slur??"

@Knowmeee slammed:

"Personally, I can’t wait for Summer Walkers to be permanently cancelled. This girl has the accountability of a rat!"

Wandi Ndlovu denied relocating to Nigeria

In a previous report from Briefly News, Wandi was rumoured to have relocated to Nigeria in April 2024.

Debunking the rumours, Wandi Ndlovu confirmed that she was still at home and has not moved to Nigeria, adding that she has identified the friend.

Source: Briefly News