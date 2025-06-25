Sivenathi Mabuya has officially let the cat out of the bag and announced her pregnancy

The How to Ruin Love actress dropped the news with some adorable snaps, and her followers couldn't be happier

Social media flooded Sive's comments section with congratulatory messages for her pregnancy

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Sivenathi Mabuya officially revealed that she's pregnant. Images: sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

Actress Sivenathi Mabuya is finally ready to share the news about her pregnancy, and the reactions to the news were heartwarming.

Sivenathi Mabuya drops pregnancy announcement

Sivenathi Mabuya is glowing and has been hiding a precious secret that she's finally ready to share.

The stunning Cobrizi actress shared adorable pictures on her social media pages showing off her ready-to-pop belly, and said she and her husband, Aphiwe Bukani, couldn't be happier:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Bump’s out the bag, thank you for your kindness. We couldn’t be happier."

Sivenathi Mabuya and her husband are expecting. Image: sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

According to Kaya 959, the couple officially tied the knot in May 2022 in a traditional ceremony in the Eastern Cape. She has also revealed that she's a stepmom in a Mother's Day post.

While she often shares pictures with her hubby on her Instagram page, her latest snaps from the Shaka iLembe season two premiere had social media buzzing after seeing her visible bump.

However, it's clear that she wanted to pick the right time to share the news, and the timing was perfect.

South Africans show love to Sivenathi Mabuya

Industry-mates like Asavela Mqokiyana, Hope Mbhele, Simz Ngema and Bohang Moeko congratulated Sivenathi on the amazing news:

South African actress, Asavela Mqokiyana, said:

"Congratulations, baby! My bestie is having a mini bestie."

Mzansi actor, Bohang Moeko, wrote:

"Love it! Congrats!!!! Praying for joy and happiness, and many more blessings for you guys!"

Local singer/ actress, Simz Ngema, posted:

"I am so happy for you, mama, congratulations!"

South African presenter, Hope Mbhele, recalled:

"The way I wanted to jump when I saw you at the premiere, but I was like, 'Let me wait till she announces.' So happy for you, my love!!! Congratulations, mama!!!!"

Peers and supporters congratulated Sivenathi Mabuya on her pregnancy. Image: sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

masheri_ncapayi gushed at Sivenathi:

"A glooowy mommie. Congratulations, mntase and uTatakhe."

tumi.sejake raved:

"Yay! I’m so excited, mntase, it’s unreal! You’re carrying so well, beautiful."

kwanele.xx posted:

"Oh, my baby!! Congratulations, my angel. My baby is gonna have a baby!"

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi welcomes her second baby

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Connie Ferguson's first daughter, Lesedi Motsunyane, welcoming her second child.

Sivenathi is not the only celebrity who caught the pregnancy bug, and with baby number two, Lesedi said she wanted to be more intentional.

Briefly News shared her post, where the actress spoke about what she has been using that has helped her manage her time more. She also highlighted the need for her to spend as much time with her baby boy as possible and ensure that he's safe.

Before her delivery, her mom couldn't be happier about her family growing and welcoming another bundle of joy to the mix:

"And baby makes 5! What a blessing!"

Source: Briefly News