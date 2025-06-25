Sivenathi Mabuya Announces Her Pregnancy With 5 Adorable Pictures of Her Baby Bump
- Sivenathi Mabuya has officially let the cat out of the bag and announced her pregnancy
- The How to Ruin Love actress dropped the news with some adorable snaps, and her followers couldn't be happier
- Social media flooded Sive's comments section with congratulatory messages for her pregnancy
Actress Sivenathi Mabuya is finally ready to share the news about her pregnancy, and the reactions to the news were heartwarming.
Sivenathi Mabuya drops pregnancy announcement
Sivenathi Mabuya is glowing and has been hiding a precious secret that she's finally ready to share.
The stunning Cobrizi actress shared adorable pictures on her social media pages showing off her ready-to-pop belly, and said she and her husband, Aphiwe Bukani, couldn't be happier:
"Bump’s out the bag, thank you for your kindness. We couldn’t be happier."
According to Kaya 959, the couple officially tied the knot in May 2022 in a traditional ceremony in the Eastern Cape. She has also revealed that she's a stepmom in a Mother's Day post.
While she often shares pictures with her hubby on her Instagram page, her latest snaps from the Shaka iLembe season two premiere had social media buzzing after seeing her visible bump.
However, it's clear that she wanted to pick the right time to share the news, and the timing was perfect.
South Africans show love to Sivenathi Mabuya
Industry-mates like Asavela Mqokiyana, Hope Mbhele, Simz Ngema and Bohang Moeko congratulated Sivenathi on the amazing news:
South African actress, Asavela Mqokiyana, said:
"Congratulations, baby! My bestie is having a mini bestie."
Mzansi actor, Bohang Moeko, wrote:
"Love it! Congrats!!!! Praying for joy and happiness, and many more blessings for you guys!"
Local singer/ actress, Simz Ngema, posted:
"I am so happy for you, mama, congratulations!"
South African presenter, Hope Mbhele, recalled:
"The way I wanted to jump when I saw you at the premiere, but I was like, 'Let me wait till she announces.' So happy for you, my love!!! Congratulations, mama!!!!"
masheri_ncapayi gushed at Sivenathi:
"A glooowy mommie. Congratulations, mntase and uTatakhe."
tumi.sejake raved:
"Yay! I’m so excited, mntase, it’s unreal! You’re carrying so well, beautiful."
kwanele.xx posted:
"Oh, my baby!! Congratulations, my angel. My baby is gonna have a baby!"
