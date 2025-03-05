Award-winning actress Connie Ferguson recently was excited to be a grandmother again

The media personality shared a video of her daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson's baby shower on social media

The actress shared a heartfelt message which she paired with the video of Lesedi showing off her baby bump

Actress Connie Ferguson is excited to be a grandmother again. Image: Oupa Bopape, @connieferguson

Bostwana-born Mzansi actress and producer Connie Ferguson recently expressed her excitement about being a grandmother once again on social media.

Recently, The Kings Of Joburg star shared a clip of her daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson's baby shower on her Instagram page where she beamed with joy that another bundle of joy will be calling her "granny."

Connie paired the clip with a sweet message.

"And baby makes 5!🥰 What a blessing!🙏🏾❤️ Thank you to our little village for coming out to celebrate with us!😊 Love and appreciate you STACKS!❤️❤️❤️@nono_events No one does it better!"

Watch the clip below:

Connie warns fans against impersonators on TikTok

Social media has been buzzing lately. Shona Ferguson's widow, Connie Ferguson, recently opened up and warned her fans and followers about fake TikTok accounts that lure many people into scams using her name and pictures.

In the video she had posted on her Instagram page, the former Generations actress said that she is not partaking in any online investments nor is she on forex, she also told her fans and followers to stop any engagement with the fake accounts as they will find themselves being scammed by the impersonators.

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson announces her second pregnancy

In January 2025, the South African content creator announced that she is expecting her second baby. Lesedi already has a son, Ronewa, who she shares with popular photographer and director Austin Malema. Sedi has been open about her love life and wanting more children.

On her Instagram page hours after her mother, Connie Ferguson's heartfelt birthday message, the popular casting director announced that she has another bundle of joy on the way with three adorable pictures. She wrote:

"32 looking different… Baby Bear coming soon… 🧸"

Actress Rosemary Zimu announces her pregnancy

Just days ago, South African actress Rosemary Zimu also revealed her pregnancy in a stunning Batswadi Magazine cover feature. In a candid interview with the publication, she revealed how she initially panicked when she discovered she was pregnant, as it was unplanned. She said the feeling of being overwhelmed subsided after she prayed about it.

"I had my life planned out—career first, marriage next, and children after 35. Finding out I was pregnant turned my world upside down, but once I prayed, gratitude washed over me. This is the most beautiful season of my life,” Rosemary Zimu said.

Ntokozo Mbambo shares first glimpse of her baby girl

In more news about celebrities' babies, Briefly News reported that popular singer Ntokozo Mbambo ended the year with a new addition to her family. The talented star announced the birth of her baby girl with a sweet social media post.

Congratulations are for singer Ntokozo Mbambo, who recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. The star has joined the long list of celebrities who welcomed babies in 2024. Actress and singer Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and her boyfriend Tino Chinyani recently welcomed their second son.

