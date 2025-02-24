Multi-talented actress Rosemary Zimu revealed that she is pregnant with a cover feature in Batswadi Magazine Cover

The Happiness Is a Four-Letter Word actress revealed how her world was initially turned upside down after she discovered she was expecting

Rosemary Zimu also shared how her pregnancy journey has been so far, revealing how her fiancé has been supportive

Rosemary Zimu announced her pregnancy spectacularly. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Multi-talented actress Rosemary Zimu has revealed that she is pregnant in spectacular fashion. The Savage Beauty actress made her pregnancy public in a stunning Batswadi Magazine cover feature.

Rosemary Zimu announces pregnancy with stunning 'Basadi Magazine' cover

In a candid interview with the publication, Rosemary Zimu revealed how she initially panicked when she discovered she was pregnant as it was unplanned.

She said that the feeling of being overwhelmed subsided after she prayed about it.

"I had my life planned out—career first, marriage next, and children after 35. Finding out I was pregnant turned my world upside down, but once I prayed, gratitude washed over me. This is the most beautiful season of my life,” Rosemary Zimu said.

She also shared how she intends to raise her child, saying:

"My grandparents were together for over 54 years. They raised us with love and allowed us to be ourselves. That's exactly what I want for my children."

Rosemary Zimu shared her pregnancy journey with 'Basadi Magazine'. Image: Basadi Magazine

Source: UGC

Rosemary explained that she wants to raise God-fearing individuals who are confident in their own skin. She added:

"I want my child to grow up knowing how unique they are, created with purpose by God. My prayer is to raise a kind, self-aware human, defined not by the world but by God alone."

Rosemary Zimu also showered her fiancé with praise for being a pillar of strength during her pregnancy. She described how he has been pampering her ever since they discovered they were expecting:

"He’s made this journey so pleasant—from foot massages to breakfast in bed when I’m feeling heavy. It’s the little things that make all the difference."

Zimu also revealed that she and her fiancé have plans to have more children in due time. She revealed how her perspective on motherhood has evolved saying:

"We may not always agree, but our common ground is never losing God. Motherhood might be a new chapter, but it’s not about losing myself—it’s about evolving while staying true to who I am."

