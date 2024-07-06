A woman found a very creative way to announce her pregnancy to her hilarious husband

The wife called her hubby to the kitchen and asked him to open an oven to find a surprise

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the man was able to figure out the news

A woman creatively surprised her husband with the news of her pregnancy. Images: @yesitsthalia.

A woman revealed that she was expecting a baby to her man in a cute video. The man was hesitant.

TikTok user, @yesitsthalia_ uploaded a clip announcing her pregnancy to her man. In the recording, she called her man to the kitchen and asked him to open an oven. The man was hilariously hesitant.

He asked his wife what was in the oven and why he wanted him to open it and on top of it record him. The wife assured him that there was nothing harmful in the oven.

The hubby hilariously stood in position to run away if there was anything silly that he was trying to do. He opened it and there was a bun inside. Within seconds, the man realised what that meant - "There's a bun in the oven". He was overjoyed by the news.

Woman finds creative way to reveal pregnancy to bae

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens loved the pregnancy announcement

The video garnered over one million views, with many online users showering the couple with positive messages.

@Phiwokuhle wrote:

"That time he's the one that put the bun in the oven."

@Nokuphiwa Mtshali felt envious:

"I just looked at my husband and sighed, he wouldn’t know what it means (fyi: I don’t have a husband)"

@Thuto Moloi700 said:

"He’s smart ."

@Shandré Thompson celebrated:

"This was the sweetest way to do it congratulations! "

