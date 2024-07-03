A South african woman melted hearts online after sharing a video of a date that turned into a proposal

The footage shows her at a restaurant as a waiter brings her an unexpected dessert

The video captured the bride-to-be's happy reaction upon realising her bae was asking her to marry her

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman became a bride-to-be after a romantic date with her bae. Image: @elegant_beauty_trends1

Source: TikTok

Proposals are often surprises, which can be incredibly exciting and heartwarming, one lucky lady knows this feeling very well.

Woman surprised with a proposal

@elegant_beauty_trends1 posted a video of the precious moment she was surprised with the big question while on a date with her boyfriend-turned-fiance.

In the clip, @elegant_beauty_trends1 is seen scrolling on her phone at the table before the waiter brings a special dessert organised by her partner, which has the words: "Will You Marry Me?".

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her face instantly lit up as she read the words, and she looked up at her boyfriend before flaunting her beautiful ring in the clip.

"When God shows up," the caption read.

SA congratulates the bride-to-be

Seeing the joy and shock on the woman's face when she realised she was being proposed to was truly a special moment. It left many netizens feeling the love. Many responded with congratulatory messages, while others longed to be in her position.

user2838666242315 was excited for the bride-to-be:

"Yhoo the excitement in me is excited ."

Dorcus Hadebe congratulated the woman:

"Congratulations my darling only God can do this ."

hippygirl02 commented:

"Congratulations marriage is a blessed union."

Fortunategundo❤ said:

"Congratulations sweetheart ."

moabi gobs commented:

"Lol, I don't know how many times did I watch this video. Love lives guys ."

ShandukaNdaba commented:

"Personally, I think God has given up on me. Congratulations babe!"

Woman proposes to girlfriend with personalised car

In another love story, Briefly News reported about one lucky fiancée who received a customised MINI Cooper on top of her marriage proposal.

The heartwarming video of the dream proposal gained traction on TikTok, leaving social media users feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the newly engaged couple as they embarked on their exciting journey together.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News