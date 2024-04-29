A woman created a dream proposal by surprising her girlfriend with a customised MINI Cooper at the dealership

The heartwarming video of the proposal gained traction on TikTok, and left netizens feeling warm and fuzzy

Congratulations poured in for the newly engaged couple as they embark on this exciting journey together

A woman popped the question at the dealership. Image: @phiny_05

Source: TikTok

One woman orchestrated a dream proposal for her girlfriend. She also got her a snazzy personalised car.

Dreamy surprise at the dealership

She showed the hard work that went into customising the Mini Cooper with a light blue interior and exterior accents.

The lucky lady excitement turned to pure joy when she realised the surprise waiting for her before the proposal. She said yes to the love of her life and the moments were captured in TikTok videos posted by @theselfmadebarb.

Propposal videos become viral sensations

The heartwarming footage attracted millions of views, likes and shares on the social media platform.

Watch the videos below:

People sent well wishes to the newly engaged couple. From heart emojis to words of encouragement, the comments section overflowed with love.

See some reactions below:

@naremoraswi asked:

"Fellow zambanes nikuphi? "

@flabbah stated:

"If you look close you'll see me in one of the balloons crying. "

@makaekekanan wrote:

"That baby blue interior is everything and congratulations. "

@sasamavimbelamath posted:

"Baze baba bahle. Congratulations to both of you times two."

@mbeeats commented:

"This is so beautiful thoughtful and very well planned. ❤️"

@Khandlela suggested:

"You must also consider being an event planner cause honey you are that good. ❤️"

@preciousmohale375 mentioned:

"Your efforts! The fact that you thought so much about it is top-tier for me. May god bless your union. This is extremely beautiful."

@cutenessoverload added:

"Where do people find people like you? She is so lucky, you are amazing. God bless you!"

