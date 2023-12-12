A TikTok video captured a young woman receiving a brand new car from her mother as a 21st birthday present

The viral post shows the woman overcome with emotion and expressed her gratitude for the generous gift

Many people expressed their happiness for Angel and praised her mother's generosity

A woman was overcome with emotion when her mom surprised her with a car for her birthday. Image: @xngel.mthembu

A young woman named Angel Mthembu was surprised with a brand new car for her 21st birthday by her dear mother.

Birthday girl surprised with new car

A video posted on TikTok shows Angel looking beautiful in a pink gown, stepping out of a hotel, presumably where her 21st birthday party was held.

She looked around before dropping her flowers and bursting into tears as she saw her new car, a white Suzuki Swift with a huge red bow, waiting for her. Her friends and family are seen accompanying her to view the beautiful car.

A grateful Angel expressed that she never imagined that she should be a car owner at such a young age. Many netizens were touched by the beautiful moment and flooded the comments section with sweet comments.

It's clear that Angel's birthday was one she will never forget, thanks to the generosity of her loving mother.

Mzansi reacts to the video

The outpouring of positive sentiment in the comments section shows that people all over the world appreciate the importance of celebrating special occasions with loved ones.

Xola❤️ replied:

"Lapho abami abazali abangaz nokuth nginangaki congratulations baby girl."

masisimbeje8 wrote:

"Ngithi mtanami, uzphathe kahle and uqhubeke uzphathe kahle. Uthandiwe. Congrats baby A."

Onks commented:

"The planned and wanted kids. ."

flowza wrote:

"Waze wamuhle umama ngisho nomoya wakhe umubukanje."

mabomoni commented:

"Congratulations sisi ukuziphatha kahle kunomvuzo ngiyakubongela ngane yam."

ZiphoZenhlanhla replied:

"Mnisi wemvula."

