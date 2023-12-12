Cindy Thando had the internet shaking with her latest picture, where she showed off her captivating beauty

Some of the comments the actress received were that her face card never declines

Mzansi showed love to the star and even mentioned her baby daddy, Bongani Zungu

Cindy Mahlangu served face in her latest Instagram post. Image: @cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

Actress and model Cindy Mahlangu caused a stir on the internet with her recent photo, showcasing her mesmerising beauty.

Actress and model Cindy Mahlang

The former Kings Of Joburg star took to Instagram on 10 December and shared a snap. She was advertising a bob wig from a Johannesburg based hair studio called Adequate Hair Studio.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Cindy receives heaps of praises from mzansi

The actress garnered compliments about her gorgeous facial appeal, with Mzansi expressing admiration. Some even acknowledged her partner, Bongani Zungu, saying he is very lucky.

kekemphuthi_official said:

"Just so gorgeous."

sivemabuya exclaimed:

"Wow, just wow."

bobzit03 lauded:

"The face card that never declines ."

shashasha_jj said:

"Wow...if beauty was a person. The love I have for this soul."

aliciarotondwa added:

"Mama ka boy looking beautiful."

mbusocenge

"She's always gorgeous."

precywave added:

"I've been missing to see this face."

Seanclippers said:

"Somebody call the fire truck, because."

Is Cindy engaged to Bongani?

Celebrity couple Cindy and Bongani wowed social media with their cute picture of them all cosied up.

Their followers gushed all over their picture, flooding the comment section with adoration and sweet words.

Cindy also flashed a huge diamond ring on her finger leaving people to wonder if she is engaged to Bongani.

The star posted the picture after they celebrated their son's first birthday. This had many people assuming that they were set to walk down the aisle.

Mahlangu and Bongani Zungu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Actress Cindy Mahlangu and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu broke the internet with a cute video.

The Blood & Water star was seen rushing to hug and kiss the father of her son, Bongani Zungu, on the field after a match.

Mzansi was left swooning over their video, and they all sent their love to the couple, saying their love is beautiful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News