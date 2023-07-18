Blood and Water actress and Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu have wowed their followers on Instagram

The high-profile couple took to Cindy's social media a cute picture of them all cosied up

Their followers gushed all over their picture, flooding the comment section with adoration

Mamelodi Sundowns football player Bongani Zulu and The Queen actress Cindy Mahlangu are in love and have shown their love on public display.

Cindy Mahlangu posts her boyfriend, Bongani Zulu, on Instagram. Images:@cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

Cindy posts a romantic picture with Bongani Zulu

The sultry actress posted a romantic picture on her Instagram, looking at her beau hopelessly in love inside an elevator, and captioned the snap with a heart:

Instagram reacted to Cindy's picture:

@simzngema said:

"Aaaaah, you guys look good together."

@gugulethu_nsindane confessed:

"Nifanelene shem! I don't wanna lie."

@aphe.2la praised:

"Yaze yantle icouple."

@kleiothompson was swooning:

"Yerrr! The cuteness."

@tebogo_mmathapelo said:

"Beautiful and more blessings."

@thembelihle123 confessed:

"You guys are just perfect."

@thembi_mtshonyane remarked:

"You guys look perfect together."

@ramohlabinthunya noticed:

"Haai shem, you guys do love each other."

@stone_zungu welcomed her to the family:

"Makoti wasekhaya koManzini."

Cindy and Bongani receive their bundle of joy

Cindy and Bongani had their first child after refuting pregnancy claims on social media.

The couple revealed the first picture of their unveiled bundle of joy on Instagram, Sunday World.

Here is the post below:

