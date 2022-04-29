Actress Cindy Mahlangu is rumoured to have given birth in France where she's visiting her alleged baby dadddy and Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu

The former The Queen actress is reportedly staying in France with the soccer star as he's currently playing for one of the teams in the country

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula revealed that the popular footballer is allegedly a "serial cheater" when he shared the news on his timeline

Cindy Mahlangu has allegedly given birth. The former The Queen actress and her soccer star boyfriend, Bongani Zungu, are rumoured to have welcomed their bundle of joy in France.

The stunner's boo plays for a France soccer team and she allegedly left the country to be with him that side, according to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Musa took to Twitter and threw a bit of shade in the direction of Cindy Mahlangu's alleged baby dad. He called the Bafana Bafana player a "serial cheater boyfriend".

Mzansi's social media users took to Musa's timeline and shared mixed reactions to the rumour. Many praised the blogger for dropping juicy celeb files these days.

@Mxm79736529 said:

"Lol, Musa what will this country be without you?"

@IamLtkWarric wrote:

"Even international files, no one is safe."

@ZamakahleM commented:

"Bongani is a player inside and outside the field."

@_ShaunKeyz said:

"One thing about soccer players, they always go for pretty women and they make sure."

@krugersville added:

"Continue my son don’t leave anything behind. Yoh Yoh Yoh serial cheater? The baby’s name is going to be Serial."

