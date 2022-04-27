Controversial media personality Zodwa Wabantu caused a stir on social media after a video of herself and her Ben 10 smoking weed surfaced on social media

The exotic dancer and reality TV star and Ricardo can be seen puffing the joint while laughing out loud in the clip that is doing the rounds online

Some social media users shared that Ricardo genuinely loves her older girlfriend and they both look happily in love in the video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zodwa Wabantu and her Ben 10, Ricardo, have taken their relationship to a whole new level. The exotic dancer and her younger boo are now smoking partners.

Zodwa Wabuntu and her Ben 10 were seen in a video smoking zol together. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

A video of the reality TV star and her man puffing a joint is doing the rounds on social media. The lovebirds can be seen laughing and seemingly high in the clips.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the video on Twitter. The couple is surrounded by smoke clouds as they smoke weed in the clip, reports The South African.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users took to Musa's comment section and shared mixed reactions to the clip. Some praised Ricardo for loving her older girlfriend while others shared that Zodwa Wabantu was just looking for attention.

@NandosRoll said:

"Zodwa is a vibe."

@Melitson89 wrote:

"This guy must give other guys a chance now!"

@TlhokiMashego commented:

"But this guy loves Zodwa. He looks super genuine."

@Fentzfyz said:

"I think he really likes her."

@Stylecandii wrote:

"Zodwa’s really old news and lost that attention she attracted when she burst on to the scene."

@badboimarshall added:

"Legit, like I can’t recall being hyped about anything she does anymore, like NEXT."

Zodwa Wabantu calls the cops on Ben 10, Ricardo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu had to allegedly call the cops following a misunderstanding with her younger boyfriend Ricardo.

The mother of one was said to have refused to foot the bill of Ricardo's Uber ride, which resulted in him threatening to be physical with her.

City Press reports that Zodwa's Ben 10 requested an Uber ride from Montecasino to Fourways hoping that Zodwa would pay. Upon arrival, the reality TV star reportedly refused to pay, saying that she had given Ricardo an undisclosed amount of money to spend for the night.

Source: Briefly News