Cassper Nyovest recently exposed his rival, Nota Baloyi, for allegedly making up another lie to claim superiority among his peers

This comes after the controversial podcaster claimed that he was the real owner of Mufasa's liquor brand, Billiato, and was in fact the rapper's boss

With the sudden resurgence of their feud, online users are waiting to see how the drama will unfold as Cassper and Nota continue to ridicule one another online

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Cassper Nyovest reacted to Nota Baloyi claiming to be the real owner of Billiato. Images: casspernyovest, billiato1/ Instagram, lavidaNOTA/ Twitter

Source: UGC

South African hip hop mogul Cassper Nyovest has come out to expose his long-time rival, Nota Baloyi, after the controversial podcaster made another wild claim online.

The pair's long-standing feud has been the source of viral clapbacks and entertainment for fans for years. From podcast interviews to social media rants, Cassper and Nota have never missed an opportunity to take shots at each other's career achievements and personal lives, and the latest claim raised questions about Mufasa's famous liquor brand, Billiato.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page on 25 May 2026, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker trolled his rival for claiming to be the real owner of the company. During a 2022 interview on The Rea & Blvck Steph Podcast, the outspoken social commentator claimed he was the founder of the brand and that Cassper was merely an ambassador.

"I own Billiato. The man who is promoting it doesn't even own it."

When asked whether Cassper worked for him, Nota boldly doubled down on his claims, confidently stating that the rapper is indeed his influencer. He didn't stop there, either; the controversial music executive went on to boast that Cassper was doing "a much better job" than the last influencer he had hired to promote the brand.

Nota Baloyi claims to be the owner of Billiato and that Cassper Nyovest is merely his influencer. Images: lavidaNOTA/ Twitter, billiato1/ Instagram

Source: UGC

In 2022, Musa Khawula also claimed the brand wasn't owned by Mufasa, and instead by David de Mardt, the CEO of Cruz Vodka.

Launched in 2021, Billiato is just one piece of Cassper’s impressive business empire, which also includes his independent record label, Family Tree, and his popular sneaker and apparel brand, Root of Fame. The brand is also marketed by Toss, who is the brand ambassador. By reducing the rapper to a mere employee on his payroll, Nota successfully managed to add fuel to the fire of their long-standing rivalry, prompting a response from Mufasa.

Taking to social media, the rapper reacted to a clip from the interview and shared a hilarious and sarcastic response to his rival's statement.

"Hahahah! The owner of Billiato himself. My Boss, ALLEGEDLY!"

By turning Nota's bold claims into a complete joke, Mufasa made it clear to everyone once again that he doesn't take his rival seriously at all.

Watch Nota Baloyi's video below.

Social media reacts to Nota Baloyi's claims

Fans had a good laugh in the comment section and weighed in on Nota's claims and feud with Mufasa.

uncleCB__ wrote:

"He has been lying for so long that you can't even tell when he's telling the truth."

undr_skr asked:

"What does Nota actually do?"

LuthandoOlipha2 trolled Nota Baloyi:

"My GOAT Nota is living in his own world."

TheReal_Sthuku wrote:

"He’s just getting too big for his shoes. He always bites off more than he can chew. Nota is really something else."

DayiKaSkhova anticipated:

"I know my GOAT Nota is gonna respond. He’s shameless."

Online users ridiculed Nota Baloyi after apparently being caught in another lie. Images: lavidaNOTA/ Twitter, casspernyovest/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Nota Baloyi ridicules Cassper Nyovest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi targeting Cassper Nyovest's literary knowledge.

However, his plan backfired when Cassper's supporters turned the tables on him and questioned his intelligence.

Source: Briefly News