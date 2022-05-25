Cassper Nyovest is in the headlines , and not for good reason, after rumours circulated that he does not own his spirit brand , Billiato

, , The rapper prides himself on owning his products, such as Billiato, but controversial blogger Musa Khawula has claimed otherwise

Cassper Nyovest's followers are split about whether or not it even matters if the rapper owns Billiato

Cassper Nyovest's reputation is that he is a hustling self-made rapper who takes pride in his business acumen.

The rapper prides himself on not just being an influencer, but a businessman as well with his various brands.

Cassper Nyovest denies that he owns Billiato. The rapper says he is the CEO. Image: Instagram/ @casspernyovest

His alcohol brand, Billiato's ownership has been questioned, and the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker is not taking the suspicion lying down.

Cassper Nyovest refutes claims that he does not own Billiato

Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula recently alleged on Twitter that Cassper does not own his alcohol brand, Billiato. The blogger alleged that the brand is owned by David de Mardt, also CEO of Cruz Vodka.

Cassper Nyovest vehemently denies that he is just a brand ambassador.

Cassper clarifies that he is the founder, CEO and founder of Billiato as he insists that he owns all his products in a separate tweet.

Mzansi is divided about whether Cassper Nyovest is telling the truth or not

Netizens who followed the Cassper Nyovest Billiato news were divided. Some thought the rapper owed them an explanation, while others could not see the problem even if he is just an ambassador.

Cassper's supporters advised the star not to pay the controversy any mind.

@Tagteam_Profesa added:

"Your hustle mode is on steroids... and the hate is too loud."

Some peeps found Cassper Nyovest's statement to be unclear about his role.

@Mcnasttu added to the thread, saying:

"Cassper Nyovest you're messing with our intelligence bro. The fact that you say you are a shareholder, even if you are the majority, means you don't solely own the bottle and there are other shareholders, that's what you're saying."

Peeps said they didn't want to be misled but others could not understand why there was so much commotion about the ownership.

@PosterBW tweeted:

"Even if he was not an owner, I would still respect his hustle! Batho ba lapisa, busy talking whilst they themselves own nothing"

@HardleySA agreed, adding:

"Cassper at this point in his life doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. A lot of you are suffering from "pull him down syndrome". Be inspired, don't hate, he's making moves."

