Cassper Nyovest has spilt the tea about when his life changed and then he became the successful businessman that he is today

The Siyathandana hitmaker shared that he used to doubt himself a lot when he was still trying to make a name in the entertainment space but that all changed when he started asking himself the right questions

Mufasa shared that he went from asking himself "why me" to "why not me", and his words inspired his fans, who added that they'll save the star's motivational video

An old video of Cassper Nyovest spilling the tea about when his life changed has resurfaced on social media. In the clip, the successful rapper-turned-businessman shares that his life changed when he stopped doubting himself.

The Amademoni hitmaker shared that he used to struggle with self-doubt while on the come up. He expressed that he used to be hard on himself and did not believe that he was going to be successful in life.

In the video trending on Twitter, Mufasa shared that his life turned around only when he changed the "why me" question to "why not me?". TshisaLIVE reports that the star added that he then started to demand his blessing and worked with vision and everything changed."

The Siyathandana hitmaker's inspired fans took to the timeline to share their thoughts on his motivating words. Many shared that they'll save the video.

@makhekhe203 commented:

"Yes, yes, yes, why not me it is."

@Lulama42297460 wrote:

"Powerful mind set."

@mbdlodlo said:

"You are speaking to me bro, why can't I own a mine, trucks, yellow fleet and the best car and eating brand. I deserve it, I'm God made, so why not me?"

@ThamiMlu commented:

"Yoh bro, you're directly talking to me, thank you grootman."

@BLighty_Drama added:

"It's a must save this one... And press play whenever you feel like things are not working out."

Cassper Nyovest says he's ready to get back in the ring

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is ready to exchange blows with another celebrity. The rapper took to social media to share that he can't wait to get back into the ring a few weeks after he lost his #CelebCity boxing match to Naak Musiq.

Mufasa shared a video of his last bout with Naak on his timeline. The star posted an edited clip of only Round 1 and 2 in which he was all over the singer.

Taking to Instagram, the Siyathandana hitmaker posted the video with highlights that only show him attacking Naak Musiq. Cass captioned the clip. "Can't wait to get back in. We do it again soon."

