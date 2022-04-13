Cassper Nyovest had Mzansi's social media in a frenzy after losing the boxing match against fellow musician Naak Musiq

Although the rapper lost the fight peeps, have been showing appreciation to him for masterminding the celebrity boxing matches

Cassper posted a picture after the match on his Instagram page, and fans were surprised that he was still in high spirits despite losing

Cassper Nyovest is not taking his loss to fellow musician Naak Musiq to heart. The Amademoni hitmaker charted Twitter trends when he lost the much-anticipated boxing match on 9 April.

Cassper Nyovest did not acquire any bruises from his boxing match with Naak Musiq. Image: @casspernyovest

Following the match, peeps expected Cass to hide his head in shame, especially after the way he hyped himself. But, to their disappointment, Mufasa is still in good spirits and is even getting ready for a re-match.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Tito Mboweni rapper shared a close-up picture. His fans and followers quickly jumped into the comments section to point out that the star had no bruises despite the major blows from the fight.

@loydnyonil said:

"The best ever do it Billiato."

@zipho_muller noted:

"Makeup got you looking fresh."

@medina_haimbodi added:

"You would have won in the 12th round."

@yrnmoalusi commented:

"The DON himself ❤️made the whole country to watch boxing RESPECT ."

@batter_boy_ commented:

"No scars, no bruise. Come on man."

@3steps_sa added:

"No blue eye no nothing? Aaah dawg."

@ndivho_muthambi also said:

"We heard that you lost but you don't have bruises Nyovie. O sta."

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest may have opened doors for more celebrity boxing matches. The rapper had the whole of Mzansi watch boxing over the weekend as he faced singer and actor Naak Musiq.

Naak Musiq and Cassper had Mzansi pairing celebrities to potential fights. Twitter influencer Mr Smeg challenged Malwedhe hitmaker King Monada to a fight.

TimesLIVE reports that Mr Smeg took to his Twitter page to suggest that he will knock him out in the first round if he is to square off with King Monada.

