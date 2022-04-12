Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq's boxing match has opened doors to more potential celebrity boxing matches

Following the match, South Africans flooded social media with more suggestions of which celebrities should come next

Michael Bucwa, popularly known as Mr Smeg, picked Limpopo-based singer King Monada as his opponent, claiming that he could knock him out

King Monada responded to the challenge, warning Mr Smeg that he could knock his teeth out with just one punch

Cassper Nyovest may have opened doors for more celebrity boxing matches. The rapper had the whole of Mzansi watch boxing over the weekend as he faced singer and actor Naak Musiq.

Naak Musiq and Cassper had Mzansi pairing celebrities to potential fights. Twitter influencer Mr Smeg challenged Malwedhe hitmaker King Monada to a fight.

TimesLIVE reports that Mr Smeg took to his Twitter page to suggest that if he is to square off with King Monada, he will knock him out in the first round. He wrote:

"Can't wait for a Mr Smeg vs King Monada boxing match. I would knock him out ku first round."

The Limpopo-based hitmaker responded to the challenge with a stern warning to Mr Smeg. He said he has a special punch that would knock out all his teeth.

Peeps weighed in on the challenge. Many expressed that the fight would be interesting. However, others said King Monada would defeat Mr Smeg without question.

@Sam4Koena commented:

"Monada is very dangerous. That guy grew up eating avocados while u were busy with raw meat."

