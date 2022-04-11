Slik Talk took to social media to talk smack about Cassper Nyovest after he lost his boxing match against Naak Musiq over the weekend

The YouTuber shared that the rapper-turned-businessman was too arrogant before the fight, adding that the actor humbled him in the ring

Social media users shared mixed reactions to his latest YouTube show and many still believe that the judges did Mufasa dirty as they claim he should have won the fight

Slik Talk shaded Cassper Nyovest after his fight with Naak Musiq. The rapper lost the Celeb City boxing match on Saturday night, 9 April.

Slik Talk shaded Cassper Nyovest after he lost his boxing match against Naak Musiq. Image: @NgoveniSbu/Twitter, @casspernyovest

The YouTuber, who was moered by Mufasa late last year, threw heavy jabs at the star after the fight. He couldn't even wait to post his video on Sunday morning but posted it immediately after the results of the bout were announced.

To show how happy he was, Slik even belted out a tune in his latest post. He sang Kool & The Gang's Celebration in the clip. The controversial YouTuber said the Siyathandana hitmaker's loss was a "special occasion" for him.

Slik alleged that Cassper Nyovest got himself new tattoos of Iron Mike and Mufasa on his chest and back after he beat him. Speaking of the Cassper VS Naak Musiq fight, he said:

"He humbled you... You were too arrogant."

Social media users took to Twitter to share their views on his remarks. The shared mixed views on the results of the fight.

@KaptainVK wrote:

"Casper was cheated, who was scoring this fight, there’s no way Naak won this fight, never."

@theolephants said:

"Lol, he had everything set up, he even shaved for the occasion. Even choreographed the dance moves lol."

@NothileMaZondi commented:

"Lmfao!!! When he started singing! 'Ceeeeelebration'."

@Tlotlos_ wrote:

"This guy is so funny and noisy."

@WhoisSway added:

"Celebrate good times, c'mon. I knew he'd have a field day."

Slik Talk takes jab at Cassper Nyovest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Slik Talk threw shade in the direction of Cassper Nyovest in the latest episode of his YouTube show. The controversial YouTuber was reacting to the news that Mufasa has banned Podcast and Chill hosts, MacG and Sol Phenduka from attending his boxing match with Naak Musiq on Saturday, 9 April.

Slik shared that Cass invited Sol to be a commentator during their fight because he allegedly needed clout at the time. He further expressed that the rapper is now shutting Sol out because he now has sponsors.

According to SAHipHopMag, Slik went on to claim that the Siyathandana hitmaker lacks emotional intelligence. He claimed there wouldn't be any Celeb City fight if it wasn't for the Podcast and Chill show.

