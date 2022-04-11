Naak Musiq is still trending on social media after he beat his opponent Cassper Nyovest during their celebrity fight on Saturday night

Mzansi is congratulating the singer for letting his boxing gloves do the talking on the night unlike Mufasa who was trash-talking the actor before the boxing match

Naak, real name Anga Makubalo, is being celebrated for being an all-round entertainer as he's a singer, actor and now a boxing champ

Naak Musiq is trending on social media following his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest. The singer's fans are congratulating him after he beat Mufasa on Saturday night, 9 April.

The actor's fans are happy that he beat the Siyathandana hitmaker because he would have bragged about it for days if he won. Cass had been trash-talking Naak days before the fight but the rapper was no match for him on the night.

Naak Musiq let his boxing gloves do the talking and he was able to get more points from judges than his opponent. Peeps took to Twitter to give Naak his flowers for winning the celebrity boxing match.

@MissBhoza commented:

"It is impressive to watch Naak Musiq if you are also analytical. Anga is one of those people that are strategic & possess the ability to focus on doing best on whatever he does. This we saw when he also won Survivor SA apart from being a brilliant actor and a seasoned artist."

@shesboasy wrote:

"Give Anga his flowers!"

@_ShaunKeyz said:

"Anga won the boxing match. We won't hear the other guy bragging, thanks God."

@Dlamini_Thuls commented:

"He can sing, he can act and he can fight. Our Anga."

@Njabulo_Vee wrote:

"When I saw Anga making a grand entrance with AKA's Sim Dope, I knew that he is Megacy and representing the whole of Megacy. Congratulations bro!!!"

@Amza_5 added:

"And the winner is... Congratulations to Anga for defeating Cassper Nyovest."

Cassper Nyovest wants a rematch

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest enjoyed his night in the ring with Naak Musiq but wouldn't mind a rematch. He shared a video of the fight on his Instagram account and suggested that the judges might have gotten it wrong.

He also added that he wouldn't mind a rematch against the actor and musician. Naak Musiq shared his own post on his Instagram account. The victorious celebrity boxer, real name Anga Makubalo, captioned an image of himself with raised and wrapped fists. He simply wrote: "Champ."

The Daily Sun spoke to Anga and asked him what he thought about a rematch. He said that he "didn't mind at all". Cassper added a couple more pics of the fight. He carefully chose pics of him punching Anga repeatedly as if he was trying to send a message.

