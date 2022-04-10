Cassper Nyovest wants a rematch, Naak MusiQ calls himself the "Champ"

Cassper Nyovest is not completely convinced that Naak MusiQ won their celebrity boxing match and wants a rematch

The victorious celebrity boxer said that he doesn't mind going toe to toe with Cassper in the ring again

Social media users took to the comment section of Cassper's post to share their reactions and opinions on the situation

Cassper Nyovest enjoyed his night in the ring with Naak MusiQ but wouldn't mind a rematch. He shared a video of the fight on his Instagram account and suggested that the judges might have gotten it wrong.

"Don’t know which match the judges were watching but I’ll see you at the rematch brother…. Great night of boxing… Goodnight #CelebCity."

Cassper Nyovest thinks that the judges might have gotten it wrong and wants a rematch. Photo credit: @iamnaakmusiq, @casspernyovest

He also added that he wouldn't mind a rematch against the actor and musician. Naak MusiQ shared his own post on his Instagram account.

The victorious celebrity boxer, real name Anga Makubalo, captioned an image of himself with raised and wrapped fists. He simply wrote:

"Champ"

The Daily Sun spoke to Anga and asked him what he thought about a rematch. He said that he "didn't mind at all".

Cassper added a couple more pics of the fight. He carefully chose pics of him punching Anga repeatedly as if he was trying to send a message.

"Clean shots. Sun City was beautiful last night. See you at the next #CelebCity."

Social media users took to the comment section to react to the posts

lasizwe:

"You are a game changer! A whole innovator! Well Done Papa❤️."

aphelelebhunge:

"That was awesome Cass I give it a draw . Next time ubuye ne stamina ."

_jabu.nvmbr:

"You gave us a quality fight bro , shout-out to you . Your stamina is what killed you otherwise you were dope . We all saw how heated your punches were especially the final round ❤️.

manic_kabana:

"Had the country watching boxing. Great entertainment ."

starlet_skinny_fella:

"Iron Mike what a show. Mzansi was entertained ."

Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ's boxing match makes waves online

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the gloves are off, the match is over and the final bell has sounded. Once all was said and done and the dust had settled. Mzansi looked back at the hype surrounding the celebrity boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ.

The majority of people online, including major celebrities had their colours pinned on Cassper to win the match, however, to add the excitement of the evening, the underdog NaakMusiQ ended up taking home the silverware.

Mzansi is in complete agreement that the boxing match was top entertainment and the buildup had created so much hype, fortunately for Cassper he delivered and had South Africans on the edge of their seats.

