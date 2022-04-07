Cassper Nyovest has told his fans that he's ready for his highly-anticipated boxing match with fellow musician, Naak Musiq

The rapper and the singer are set to exchange blows this coming Saturday, 9 April at Sun City in the fight dubbed Celeb City

Mufasa was responding to a concerned fan and the star also threw a bit of shade in the direction of the muscular singer and called him muscle man

Cassper Nyovest is ready for his fight with Naak Musiq. The rapper took to social media to respond to a fan who asked if he was ready to exchange blows with the muscular singer.

Naak Musiq will fight Cassper Nyovest on Saturday, 9 April. Image: @iamnaakmusiq, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The Siyathandana hitmaker and the actor will square off on Saturday, 9 April in the match dubbed Celeb City at Sun City. One of Mufasa's fans took to his timeline to comment about the upcoming fight.

The concerned tweep asked Cass on Twitter if he's ready now that the boxing match is just a few days away. The wealthy rapper is ready in terms of preparations for the fight he's now just tying up loose ends. Cassper Nyovest said:

"Yes sir. Now it's just final Tweaks and loosening up. Getting the mind ready for whatever that might happen on Saturday. We gone see what muscle man got."

Peeps took to Mufasa's timeline to share their thoughts on his readiness for the fight. Many said their money is on him.

@SAM_S_E said:

"So Mufasa we can guarantee the fight is not staged you could also lose?"

@tony_kaweng commented:

"Nyovi. Is this fight going to be on Betway or Hollywood bets? Just imagining the money we can all make from this fight."

@Diced81 wrote:

"Keep it simple, shield yourself, don't miss your moment but if you do, wait for another one. It's yours!"

@Royal41955124 added:

"Lol, my money is on you. I know you never disappoint."

