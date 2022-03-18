Cassper Nyovest has again shaded Naak Musiq ahead of their highly-anticipated celebrity boxing match scheduled to take place on 9 April

Mufasa told a fan that the popular actor is now getting cold feet and longer talking trash like he did when the fight was announced

Some peeps agreed with the Siyathandana hitmaker while others shared that Naak is not chasing clout because he knows he'll let his fists do the talking on the day of the fight

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has again thrown shade in the direction of Naak Musiq. The two stars will square off in a highly-anticipated boxing match on 9 April.

Cassper Nyovest has again shaded Naak Musiq ahead of their boxing match. Image: @casspernyovest, @iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

Mufasa took to social media to respond to a curious fan who asked why the actor is not hyping the fight like the rapper. Naak has been posting videos of himself training hard for the boxing match just like Cass but the fan feels that he can still do better.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to respond to the worried peep. Cass shared that maybe Naak Musiq is now getting cold feet as the day of the match approaches.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mufasa added that Naak was "talking trash" in the beginning but has gone quiet because he knows "he's going to lose".

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps shared mixed views to Cassper's remarks. Some agreed with him while others believe that Naak will let his fists talk on the day of the bout.

@OfficialGefteM wrote:

"He ain't Slik Talk... His fists will be doing the talking."

@RALETMaN said:

"Yeah it doesn't make sense even if you prepared for the fight you have to at least promote which leaves us with one option he is not ready at all."

@nodygo wrote:

"Or maybe he just doesn't need to keep convincing people he will win. He said he will win, nothing else to say again and he will prove his words on the day. Some folks aren't for this clout chasing thingy."

@NorthGridIT commented:

"No, he's there training hard. Focus!"

@siphahlen added:

"Boxing match isn’t won on Twitter but on the boxing ring."

Cassper Nyovest ready to square off with Naak Musiq

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest can't wait to exchange blows with Naak Musiq. The two celebs will face off in a boxing match on 8 April in Sun City.

Mufasa took to social media again to drop a clip of his training session. The confident rapper believes that he will knock Naak out on the day of the bout.

There's only about four weeks left until they meet in the ring. The star has promised to put on a show on the day of the highly-anticipated match. Social media users took to his timeline and shared mixed reactions to his post. Some agreed that he's in good shape while others shared that Naak Musiq will destroy Mufasa in the ring.

Source: Briefly News