Cassper Nyovest has shared that he's ready to square off with Naak Musiq in their highly-anticipated boxing match on 8 April in Sun City

Mufasa took to social media to share a video of himself hard at training and promised to put on a show on the day of the celeb fight

Peeps took to the rapper's timeline and shared mixed views to his post with many of them agreeing that he's in great shape and believe he'll win the bout

Cassper Nyovest can't wait to exchange blows with Naak Musiq. The two celebs will face off in a boxing match on 8 April in Sun City.

Cassper Nyovest is ready to square off with Naaq Musiq in a boxing match.

Source: Instagram

Mufasa took to social media again to drop a clip of his training session. The confident rapper believes that he will knock Naak out on the day of the bout.

There's only about four weeks left until they meet in the ring. The star has promised to put on a show on the day of the highly-anticipated match. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned his Instagram clip:

"Four weeks until we put on a show. Shut down all the non-believers. Can't wait to hear the excuses."

Social media users took to his timeline and shared mixed reactions to his post. Some agreed that he's in good shape while others shared that Naak Musiq will destroy Mufasa in the ring.

rojah_delicious wrote:

"Naak Musiq will naak you out Mufasa don't waste your time."

muff.d commented:

"You wont last 12 rounds doing this."

vinchenzolodewyk27 said:

"#RefiloePhoolo Punch the living daylights out of Naak....I Believe in you my King. Knock him out."

sirbrayne commented:

"I think the boy will withdraw from the fight; by the look of things; he ain’t ready to be Mufasad. If he’s ready surely he gonna be NaakedOut!"

kgotsomokhine added:

"You acting tough but we both know you are scared, his taller and faster #this ain't no street fight....Mara you can bite his ear when it's hot in there."

Cassper Nyovest to go to 'Podcast and Chill' only if Naak Musiq defeats him

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has vowed to go to the Podcast and Chill with MacG if Naak Musiq defeats him in their upcoming celeb boxing match. The rapper was responding to a peep who asked him why he hasn't appeared on the podcast yet.

MacG and his crew recently discussed Mufasa's private life in one of their episodes which seemingly rubbed the star the wrong way. The Siyathandana hitmaker added that if he beats the singer during their bout, he's never going to the show.

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter a few days ago to let peeps know how he feels about the biggest podcast in the country. ZAlebs reports that Cass commented:

"If I lose the fight with NAAK, I will go on MacG's podcast. If I beat Naak doe, ill never go on that show."

