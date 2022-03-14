AKA rocked a Manchester United jersey while performing in Durban at the weekend, and many peeps took to his timeline to throw shade in his direction

The Fela In Versace rapper, who is a staunch supporter of the team from England, took to Instagram before the match to share how happy he was glad that Ronaldo was back in the starting lineup

Social media users thought Supa Mega's favourite team was going to lose against Tottenham Hotspur, but they surprised many when they won 3-2

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AKA took to social media recently to show support to his favourite soccer team, Manchester United. The rapper rocked the England team's red home jersey in the pics he posted online.

AKA rocked a custom Manchester United jersey while performing in Durban. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega was performing at a club in Durban when the cool pics were taken. Manchester United was playing against Tottenham Hotspur on the day.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker's team did not disappoint the star as his fave player Ronaldo netted three on the night. They won the game 3-2. Taking to Instagram before the match, the hip-hop artist captioned his post:

"Feels good to be home… VIVA RONAAALDOOOOO!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The star's fans took to his comment section on the photo-sharing app to share their views on his post. Many didn't expect Man U to win the game and threw shade at AKA.

iloveanita__2 commented:

"You look so fresh yho, thank God for the new cut."

brianmadodana wrote:

"Let's hope they win today cause we need that win."

vavingwenya said:

"Glory Glory Man United."

siyaandibiyela wrote:

"Lol, why you had to bring that negative Man U energy home with you big dawg?"

iamlwandle commented:

"Let go of that team bro. Before it's too late."

sr.cheerio added:

"I love you but Son and Kane are killing you today."

AKA and Nadia Nakai go Instagram-official

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA and Nadia Nakai have gone Instagram official. The two lovebirds had been rumoured to be dating for the past few months.

The popular Mzansi rappers posted a steamy video of the two of them on both their Instagram accounts on Friday morning, 4 March. Before they posted the clip locking lips, Nadia had been leaving hints of their romance on her timeline for quite some time.

AKA has been in and out of relationships with Mzansi female celebs. The Fela In Versace hitmaker has so far dated DJ Zinhle, Bonang Matheba and now Nadia. AKA's young fiancée Nellie Tembe passed away last year.

Source: Briefly News