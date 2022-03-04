AKA and Nadia Nakai have confirmed their romance by sharing a video of the two of them kissing on both their timelines and many in Mzansi are here for it

The two popular rappers had been rumoured to be dating for quite some time and on Friday they decided to end the claims by going Instagram official

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the lovebirds' romance with many agreeing that everyone deserves a chance at love regardless of their past

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AKA and Nadia Nakai have gone Instagram official. The two lovebirds have been rumoured to be dating for the past few months.

AKA and Nadia Nakai have confirmed their relationship. Image: @akaworldwide, @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

The popular Mzansi rappers posted a steamy video of the two of them on both their Instagram accounts on Friday morning, 4 March. Before they posted the clip locking lips, Nadia had been leaving hints of their romance on her timeline for quite some time.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Supa Mega captioned the cute video:

"Mega 2 Mega."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The 40 Bars hitmaker also shared the same video on her Insta. Bragga used the same captioned as her bae.

AKA has been in and out of relationships with Mzansi female celebs. The Fela In Versace hitmaker has so far dated DJ Zinhle, Bonang Matheba and now Nadia. AKA's young fiancée Nellie Tembe passed away last year.

Peeps took to both the stars' comment section on the photo and video sharing app to react to their posts.

lege.nd6000 said:

"Nadia and AKA, so its official."

lizeka_biyana wrote:

"They both love loud."

tyler_rxpz commented:

"This is beautiful, bro."

bella_m141 wrote:

"This train moves hey!!"

owen_worldwide said:

"Can't wait to see some people's reactions when they wake up too see this in the morning."

welly.2k wrote:

"Cassper's punching air right now."

c2chi commented:

"The hair style at first glance I thought it's his late wife."

zanny_cele added:

"Everyone deserve a chance in love, regardless of the past."

Nadia Nakai says AKA's pooch is obsessed with her

In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Nadia Nakai is heads over heels in love with AKA. The gorgeous rapper is even now buddies with Supa Mega's pooch, King Louis.

The 40 Bars hitmaker took to social media recently to post a video of herself caressing King Louis. In the clip, Nadia can be heard saying the man's best friend is getting obsessed with her.

ZAlebs reports that Louis didn't like it when Nadia Nakai attempted to stop brushing him. The publication reckons the Fella In Versace hitmaker adopted King Louis when he was still a puppy last year.

Source: Briefly News