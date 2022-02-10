Nadia Nakai has shared that AKA's dog is obsessed with her in a video she posted giving King Louis some love

The stunning rapper was caressing the Fela In Versace 's pooch in the clip she posted on her Instagram stories recently

The 40 Bars hitmaker and Supa Mega have been rumoured to be dating since Nadia posted a Rolex gift AKA allegedly bought for her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nadia Nakai is heads over heels in love with AKA, it seems. The gorgeous rapper is even now buddies with Supa Mega's pooch, King Louis.

Nadia Nakai has shared that AKA’s dog is obsessed with her. Image: @nadianakai, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The 40 Bars hitmaker took to social media recently to post a video of herself caressing King Louis. In the clip, Nadia can be heard saying the man's best friend is getting obsessed with her.

ZAlebs reports that Louis didn't like it when Nadia Nakai attempted to stop brushing him. The publication reckons the Fella In Versace hitmaker adopted King Louis when he was still a puppy last year.

Nadia Nakai caresses AKA's dog. Screenshot: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA and Nadia have been the talk of the town since the rumours of their romance started on social media. It has been shared that Mega has been spoiling his new flame with expensive gifts since they stared dating.

Rolex gift sparks AKA and Nadia Nakai's dating rumours

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi social media users have speculated that Nadia Nakai and AKA are dating. The rumour started when the stunning rapper posted a gift she received for Christmas.

Nadia Nakai did not share who bought her the blinging Rolex watch but peeps were quick to jump to their own conclusions. The 40 Bars hitmaker captioned her Instagram post:

"Secret Santa said it’s gonna be an icy Christmas."

Peeps took to her comment section to guess who the secret Santa is. Many shared that Super Mega bought the expensive wristwatch. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted Nadia's gift on Twitter and peeps shared mixed reactions to his caption.

While some tweeps were happy for him, some slammed the rapper for moving on too fast following the recent death of his fiancée, Nellie Tembe.

Source: Briefly News