Namibian media personality Paul Da Prince has publicly praised Uncle Waffles' dance moves and she's here for it

The TV presenter posted a clip of the young Mzansi DJ doing the #UmlandoChallenge while performing at a club in Namibia

Some people believe the Namibian was trying to shot his shot when he publicly showed love to the stunning South African artist

Uncle Waffles performed in Namibia recently. The stunning DJ caught the attention of the country's media personality, Paul Da Prince. He gave her a huge shout-out after her performance.

The TV presenter praised the stunning South African DJ's dance moves. Paul took to social media to publicly show love to the gorgeous lady.

ZAlebs reports that the Paul Da Prince posted a clip of Uncle Waffles busting major moves. She was doing the trending #UmlandoChallenge in the clip. The actor captioned his post:

"When @unclewaffles_ does the #umlandochallenge it's on another level."

Uncle Waffles jumped on Paul Da Prince's comment section on the photo and video sharing app and commented:

"Hottttt."

Some peeps suggested that Paul was shooting his shot at Uncle Waffles while others agreed that she nailed the dance.

superfly_chizza_kavela said:

"@pauldaprince you wanna get in mate?"

thehypnotic2022 wrote:

"She nailed it."

telkasnehale commented:

"Yooh... What a nice move."

tiyandzax added:

"Too saucy."

Mzansi seemingly over Uncle Waffles

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is already over DJ Uncle Waffles, it seems. The stunning lady trended recently over her dance moves when she's behind the DJ booth.

She has been posting videos of herself busting mad moves while DJing. Peeps took to Twitter to share that they're now tired of the same moves. They also claimed that the star is always dancing to Adiwele by Young Stunna and Kabza De Small in all her clips, according to ZAlebs.

They were reacting to another video of the star which was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many shared that her style is now " boring". @PrettyGirling_ commented:

"Okay she can stop now, it's enough, we get it."

