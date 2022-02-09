Halala: Lungi Naidoo Becomes 1st African Songwriter to Sign to UK’s Ditto Music

Lungi Naidoo has admitted that it feels humbling to have signed with UK-based company Ditto Music

The KZN-born singer made history by becoming the first songwriter from the African continent to sign a contract with the international music company

The singer, who has worked with the likes of Black Coffee and Heavy K, further shared that she couldn't believe that she bagged the deal even after signing the papers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lungi Naidoo has made music history. The singer has become the first African songwriter to sign a deal with Ditto Music.

Lungi Naidoo has signed a music deal with UK's Ditto Music. Image: @lunginaidoo

Source: Instagram

The UK-based company has worked with world-renowned stars such as Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper, Sam Smith and many others. She signed in January.

The star, who has worked with music producers such as Black Coffee and Heavy K, told ECR that bagging the major deal feels "amazing and very humbling". She shared that she didn't believe it even after she signed the contract.

The music company took to Instagram recently to officially welcome the South African singer. dittomusicafrica captioned its post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"@lunginaidoo is an incredible woman who needs to be recognized for her work. As our #dittodistribited artist of the week, we congratulate her."

The stunner's followers also took to her comment section on Instagram on the photo-sharing app to congratulate her on her good news.

styles_rsa wrote:

"We’re so proud of you and your growth @lunginaidoo. We love you at the station. Onwards and upwards. Keep killing it!"

wafanasieff said:

"Congrats! Loved your interview!!!"

Black Coffee gets some celeb love for his Grammy nod

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi and international celebs took social media to show Black Coffee some major love following his Grammy nomination. The star got the nod in the Best Dance Electronic Album category for his latest album Subconsciously.

The world-renowned DJ's peers in the entertainment space took to his timeline to congratulate him following the announcement. Not only Mzansi entertainers applauded the star but some international DJs also tipped their hats for the Superman hitmaker.

The A-listers flooded Black Coffee's comment section on Instagram to celebrate the new milestone in his career. Mzansi stars such as DJ Tira, Somizi and US DJ Diplo, among others, tipped their hats for the Superman hitmaker following the big announcement.

Source: Briefly News