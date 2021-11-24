Black Coffee's celebrity friends have taken to his timeline to show him some love following his nomination in the Grammys

The dance music producer received a nod in the Best Dance Electronic Album category for his latest project Subconsciously

Mzansi stars such as DJ Tira, Somizi and US DJ Diplo, among others, tipped their hats for the Superman hitmaker following the big announcement

Mzansi and international celebs have taken to social media to show Black Coffee some major love following his Grammy nomination. The star got the nod in the Best Dance Electronic Album category for his latest album Subconsciously.

Black Coffee has been nominated in the 2022 Grammys. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The world-renowned DJ's peers in the entertainment space took to his timeline to congratulate him following the announcement on Tuesday. Not only Mzansi entertainers applauded the star but some international DJs also tipped their hats for the Superman hitmaker.

The A-listers flooded Black Coffee's comment section on Instagram to celebrate the new milestone in his career.

Check out some of their comments below:

Minnie Dlamini said:

"The power of manifestation. I remember us talking about how you want to be viewed, not just the best in Africa but the best in the world!!! Here’s to the main stage."

DJ Tira wrote:

"Congrats bro, you deserve this."

Nomzamo Mbatha commented:

"Well deserved."

Somizi said:

"Pride, pride, pride of the nation

Bonang Matheba wrote:

"Yessiirrrr! Congratulations."

US DJ, Diplo added:

"Let’s gooooo."

SA celebrates as Black Coffee gets the nod for 2022 Grammys

In related news, Briefly News reported that international DJ Black Coffee on Tuesday bagged a nomination for the 2022 Grammy Awards in the category Best Dance/Electronic Album for his album Subconsciously, released in February this year.

The house music producer received the nod alongside fellow big-name international headliners, including Marshmello, Major Lazer, and Ten City. The 2022 annual awards will be hosted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on 31 January.

The social networking platform has since been a hive of activity, with industry peers, fans, and followers all making it a point to raise a glass to the monumental achievement.

Source: Briefly.co.za