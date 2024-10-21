The late Pastor Ray McCauley's first wife, Lyndie, is adamant that she must also get credit for Rhema Bible Church's success

She spoke after McCauley's memorial service days after he passed away at his home after battling an illness

South Africans debated over whether she was entitled to claim the church's success and held different views

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Lyndie McCauley's wife was saluted for her contribution. Image: Lyndie McCauley and Ray McCauley

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG—Pastor Ray McCauley's first wife, Lyndie, credited herself with helping Ray McCauley's church, Rhema Bible Church, achieve the success it is known for today.

Pastor Ray's ex opens up

According to The South African, Lyndie posted a Facebook post in which she praised Jesus. She said there is incredible hope in the saddest times when one knows Jesus. Her post parked a conversation in the comment section.

Her comments section followers paid homage to her contribution to the ministry's success. Lyndie married McCauley in 1976 and founded Rhema Bible Church a few years later. They divorced in 2000, and she started her ministry.

South Africans discuss

Netizens on Facebook weighed in on the discussion.

Errol Stanley said:

"It won't be long before the fight for the soul of the Rhema church begins."

Sinethemba MaKhasibe Dlambewu said:

"Bottom line, she's the co-founder. They did the groundwork together and built the church into what it is."

Daniel Campos said:

"From day one, Lyndie did a lot towards the church foundation, all the paperwork and organizing."

Lester Constance said:

"Pastor Lyndie was the catalyst to most of the great projects coming from Rhema."

Rani Giovender said:

"Matters like this must not be discussed in the public domain."

Lawrence Wardle said:

"Fighting has started so early."

Kabelo Mabalane MC'd McCauley's funeral

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kabelo Mabalane presided over Pastor McCauley's funeral.

When his MC role was announced, South Africans were puzzled, and he gave a sermon, which many questioned.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News