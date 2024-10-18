Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said he was not concerned by the criticism the Economic Freedom Fighters levelled against him

This was after he faced criticism for reportedly spending over R800,000 on his trip to the Olympics in Paris, France

McKenzie joked that the EFF is obsessed with him and noted that the party is jealous of his position as a minister

Gayton McKenzie said the EFF is obsessed with him. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said the Economic Freedom Fighters are obsessed with him.

McKenzie roasts EFF

McKenzie's jab at the Red Berets came after he came under fire for reportedly spending a little over R800,000 on his trip to the Olympics in Paris, France, earlier in 2024. The EFF alleged that McKenzie misused state funds for his benefit.

Flights to the trip cost R215,976; R113,271 was spent on accommodation, and R454,005 was spent on transport, which the EFF said was a lot for McKenzie alone. In response, McKenzie said he was not responsible for the minute details of the trip's logistical planning.

McKenzie further believed that the EFF was using his name to remain relevant.

"They are Gayton-crazy. They're obsessed with me," he said.

South Africans agree with him

Netizens on Facebook supported McKenzie's opinion.

Dean Mohale said:

"He is right. They are obsessed with him."

SImo KaSehlula Chiya said:

"Leave them. They are fighting themselves."

Ngwana Moafricka said:

"Don't mind him. He is in pain. He wishes he was part of the GNU. It's cold outside, and now he's taking his anger out on you."

Ian Roberts said:

"They are obsessed with you because you've done more for SA as a Sports minister than they have done as a party."

Blessing simango said:

"Corruption is excusable when done by our favourites."

Source: Briefly News