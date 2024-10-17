The body of gang boss Peter Jaggers was found in a dam in the Free State along with another individual

It's alleged that he was kidnapped by a Colombian Cartel who demanded a R50 million ransom

Their bodies were found in a state of advanced decomposition, and South Africans were surprised at the discovery

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A gang lord who was allegedly kidnapped was found dead in a dam. Images: Ascent Xmedia and William Whitehurst

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE — A gang boss's body was found at the bottom of a dam in the Free State, weeks after a Colombian cartel allegedly kidnapped him.

Gang boss found dead

According to IOL, Peter Jaggers was reportedly kidnapped by the cartel, which demanded R50 million in ransom money. Jaggers was found with another man, an alleged leader of the Terrible Josters gang, in a dam, and their bodies were in a state of advanced decomposition. He was in Gauteng attending a meeting when he was kidnapped. His wife reported him missing in July.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Hawks confirmed to Cape Argus that they were investigating his kidnapping. His friend posted a video on TikTok where he passed his condolences. It's believed that he had stolen R1 billion worth of cocaine from the cartel, and some thought the cartel was behind his death.

South Africans were shaken

Netizens on Facebook were in disbelief that a crime of this magnitude had happened in South Africa.

Mpho Moloi said:

"They made him swim with the fishes."

Sabelosami Myeni said:

"We are living in a dangerous country, which is not safe at all. The Government of National Unit should have given portfolios such as police, justice and defence to other parties."

Maryann Walters said:

"Maybe a loss to his family, but certainly not a loss to the community."

Darkseid SC said:

"Even in death, Peter is still terrorising the community. He is now contaminating our water."

Jaques Vickers said:

"Not even gangster bosses are safe in our country. Real mafia state."

Gang boss controlled police station

In another article, Briefly News reported that a gang boss reportedly had control of a police station in KwaZulu-Natal.

The boss reportedly controlled the Verulam Police Station and had many police officers in his back pocket.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News