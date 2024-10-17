Body of Gang Lord Found in Free State, South Africans Stunned
- The body of gang boss Peter Jaggers was found in a dam in the Free State along with another individual
- It's alleged that he was kidnapped by a Colombian Cartel who demanded a R50 million ransom
- Their bodies were found in a state of advanced decomposition, and South Africans were surprised at the discovery
FREE STATE — A gang boss's body was found at the bottom of a dam in the Free State, weeks after a Colombian cartel allegedly kidnapped him.
Gang boss found dead
According to IOL, Peter Jaggers was reportedly kidnapped by the cartel, which demanded R50 million in ransom money. Jaggers was found with another man, an alleged leader of the Terrible Josters gang, in a dam, and their bodies were in a state of advanced decomposition. He was in Gauteng attending a meeting when he was kidnapped. His wife reported him missing in July.
The Hawks confirmed to Cape Argus that they were investigating his kidnapping. His friend posted a video on TikTok where he passed his condolences. It's believed that he had stolen R1 billion worth of cocaine from the cartel, and some thought the cartel was behind his death.
South Africans were shaken
Netizens on Facebook were in disbelief that a crime of this magnitude had happened in South Africa.
Mpho Moloi said:
"They made him swim with the fishes."
Sabelosami Myeni said:
"We are living in a dangerous country, which is not safe at all. The Government of National Unit should have given portfolios such as police, justice and defence to other parties."
Maryann Walters said:
"Maybe a loss to his family, but certainly not a loss to the community."
Darkseid SC said:
"Even in death, Peter is still terrorising the community. He is now contaminating our water."
Jaques Vickers said:
"Not even gangster bosses are safe in our country. Real mafia state."
Gang boss controlled police station
