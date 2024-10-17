The Zimbabwean government has announced its intent to compensate farmers whose lands were taken from them

Farmers who operated in Zimbabwe had their lands seized over 20 years ago when Zimbabwe gained

94 claimants from European countries, including Denmark and Germany, would be paid over R300 million in reparations

ZIMBABWE — Zimbabwe's minister of finance, Mthuli Ncube, said 94 claimants from European countries would receive over R300 million for farmland lost in Zimbabwe over 20 years ago.

Zimbabwean government to compensate farmers

According to SABC News, the government will pay claimants from the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, and Yugoslavia. Ncube said they will receive over R300 million for the farms they lost.

He also said the country will pay farmers a debt of R5 billion in Global Compensation, and both payments will be made in earnest as part of a multi-year repayment programme.

South Africans comment

The opinions of Facebook's netizens varied from amusement to disappointment.

Sibanda M Sibanda said:

"Too late. A lot of damage has already been done to Zimbabwe."

Lucky Malembe said:

"The EFF and their leader must take note."

Nhlanhla Simamane said:

"This is beyond embarrassment, and I can't believe that I have just read such an article as a black man. Black people were never compensated for the injustices caused by slavery."

Jabulani Hlakanyana asked:

"Why did they chase those farmers away in the first place? It's a good move. Maybe they will come back to do what they know best."

Douglas Machipisa said:

"I think its compensation of some infrastructure developments."

Sipho Tymon Miyo said:

"They want sanctions to be lifted."

Nkululeko Sibanda said:

"Joke of the century. Our forefathers lost land and livestock during the invasion of their native land in the 1890s, but they were never compensated."

