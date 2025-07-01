Hungani Ndlovu graced a star-studded men's mental health mini conference hosted by Thando Thabethe

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, 28 June 2025, Hungani Ndlovu shared how the event encouraged men to open up and discuss real-life topics

The event which combined self-care and mental health was attended by the who's who in the entertainment industry

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu, who has dominated headlines since announcing his divorce after a six-year marriage, attended a men’s mental health event hosted by media personality Thando Thebethe. Hungani and his estranged wife Stephanie Ndlovu stunned their fans when they confirmed news that they were splitting.

Hungani and Stephanie have largely kept their divorce drama away from social media unless it is to clarify viral allegations, such as Petronella Tshuma’s alleged influence or claims of infidelity. While the couple hasn’t shared how they’re dealing with the split, Hungani Ndlovu revealed that he has been in therapy, and Stephanie spoke about healing in the last episode of Season 2 of the podcast she co-hosts with Petronella.

Hungani Ndlovu attends men's mental health event

Recently, Hungani Ndlovu attended a men’s mental health event hosted by Thando Thabethe through her shapewear and underwear brand Thabootys. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, 28 June 2025, Hungani shared photos from the event.

In the caption, the former Scandal! actor shared how the Bhuti’s Night Out event hosted at Sorbet Man Hyde Park was therapeutic on Saturday, 28 June 2025. He congratulated Thando Thabethe and the Thabooty team for a successful event.

“An evening where men showed up as themselves — open, real, and honest. 🙌🏾 We talked about the hard stuff. About hurt, healing, and figuring life out. About not having all the answers, and that being okay. This is what true masculinity looks like. And this is how we move forward, together. ✨Congratulations to @thando_thabethe and the team at @thabootys for #ThaBhuti and @sorbet_man_hyde_park for having us🙏🏾💛” Hungani Ndlovu said.

Who else attended Thando Thabethe's event?

According to an update on the official Thabootys’ Instagram account, the Bhuti’s Night Out attendees were treated to free manicures, facials and haircuts. The brand said the event was held to commemorate Men’s Mental Health Awareness month and didn’t only focus on self-care.

Apart from Hungani Ndlovu, the event was attended by Muvhango actor Nat Ramabulana, Eric Macheru, former Scandal! actor Sandile Mahlangu, Metro FM radio host DJ Sabby, Jesse Suntele, veteran actors Desmond Dube and Tumisho Masha, among many others.

Hungani Ndlovu meets Meagan Good

Meanwhile, Hungani Ndlovu has kept himself busy since news of the divorce broke out.

Briefly News reported that Hungani Ndlovu met American actress Meagan Good days after news of his divorce from Stephanie Ndlovu was initially reported.

Ndlovu shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday, 17 June, that he was a speaker and panellist at Meagan Good's Dreamer Exchange Festival.

The actor and choreographer shared photos and videos from the festival with the American actress.

