Popular actor Tumisho Masha sparked a heated debate on social media when he questioned why singer Kelly Khumalo hadn't been cancelled over her alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's death.

SA actor Tumisho Masha has questioned why Kelly Khumalo hasn't been cancelled. Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images, Tebogo Letsie/Foto24 and @kellykhumaloza

Tumisho Masha's take on Kelly Khumalo sparks debate

Tumisho Masha's name popped up on social media when he asked why Kelly Khumalo hadn't been cancelled after her alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

Speaking in a video shared on X by a user with the handle @officialtwinny, the Isidingo star said if the tables were to be turned, Senzo Meyiwa would have been cancelled and not getting gigs. He said:

"Senzo Meyiwa was killed but we do not know how. But there is talk and the state is thinking of charging Kelly Khumalo. Kelly still gets gigs; she still gets a billboard, endorsements and television shows.

"It is happening because there is this thing of being innocent until proven guilty. If the tables were turned, Senzo would have been cancelled and not getting any gigs."

Fans support Tumisho Masha's views

Social media users hailed the actor for raising valid questions. Many said he risked being cancelled for the truth.

@HLABARINTO said:

"They would rather cancel him for asking this valid question."

@portia_moz commented:

"And it's my first hearing a public figure being vocal about this. I stan!"

@__ria_girl added:

"Tumisho asking relevant questions, watch the industry cancel him instead of the “suspect”😭🤚🏾"

@StHonorable commented:

"He's asking for a valid question. Promoters should get their acts together, it can't be business as usual for her never, not this time around."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga wrote:

"It's simple she's a woman, women get away with everything."

@bad_option88 added:

"That's a right question, but u know how South Africans are."

