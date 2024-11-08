Kelly Khumalo Named As 6th Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa’s Murder
- The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa case Brigadier Bongani Gininda identified Kelly Khumalo as a suspect in the footballer's murder
- Gininda made the revelation when the trial reaumed at the Pretoria High court where he testified as a witness
- Gininda revealed that he had already named Khumalo as a suspect in 2021 but an arrest warrant against her was not authorised
With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA — The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, said that a warrant arrest against Kelly Khumalo was not authorised in 2020 when he named her as a suspect.
Kelly Khumalo was suspect in 2020: Gininda
Musa Khawula hit with a new arrest warrant for defying court order, SA reacts: "He's another menace"
Gininda appeared before the Pretoria High Court where, under cross-examination, he revealed that the singer was the sixth suspect in the murder. He said that six suspects actively participated in the murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, and when defence counsel Sipho Ramosepele pressed him for more information, he said he was applying for her warrant of arrest, but the warrant of arrest was not authorised.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa case
- In an earlier affidavit, Gininda revealed that Kelly Khumalo was the mastermind behind Meyiwa's killing
- Meyiwa's trial began in 2021, more than six years after he was killed in Khumalo's mother;s home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni
- The court also found out that Khumalo had reportedly wiped her phone clean after the murder was committed
Promoter calls out Nobantu Vilakazi after failing to pitch for event: "She is always making excuses"
SA called for her arrest
Netizens on Facebook reiterated calls for Khumalo to be apprehended.
Given Gift Reasons asked:
"Can she be arrested already?"
Rre Lebo said:
"We have always known that. She was shielded by the powerful cops."
Andrew Shakespeare Mosotho said:
"Someone is protecting her! She knows the truth and her turn shall come."
Desiree van Nierop said:
"Do the right thing. Arrest her."
Peter Mathibela said:
"SA is very weak. That girl was supposed to be in jail a long time ago."
SA calls for Kelly and Zandie Khumalo boycott
In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans called for the boycott of Kelly and Zanie Khumalo's events.
Spoth Africans demanded to know why neither Kelly nor her sister were arrested for their involvement in Meyiwa's murder.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za