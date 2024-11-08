The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa case Brigadier Bongani Gininda identified Kelly Khumalo as a suspect in the footballer's murder

Gininda made the revelation when the trial reaumed at the Pretoria High court where he testified as a witness

Gininda revealed that he had already named Khumalo as a suspect in 2021 but an arrest warrant against her was not authorised

PRETORIA — The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, said that a warrant arrest against Kelly Khumalo was not authorised in 2020 when he named her as a suspect.

Kelly Khumalo was suspect in 2020: Gininda

Gininda appeared before the Pretoria High Court where, under cross-examination, he revealed that the singer was the sixth suspect in the murder. He said that six suspects actively participated in the murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, and when defence counsel Sipho Ramosepele pressed him for more information, he said he was applying for her warrant of arrest, but the warrant of arrest was not authorised.

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa case

SA called for her arrest

Netizens on Facebook reiterated calls for Khumalo to be apprehended.

Given Gift Reasons asked:

"Can she be arrested already?"

Rre Lebo said:

"We have always known that. She was shielded by the powerful cops."

Andrew Shakespeare Mosotho said:

"Someone is protecting her! She knows the truth and her turn shall come."

Desiree van Nierop said:

"Do the right thing. Arrest her."

Peter Mathibela said:

"SA is very weak. That girl was supposed to be in jail a long time ago."

SA calls for Kelly and Zandie Khumalo boycott

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans called for the boycott of Kelly and Zanie Khumalo's events.

Spoth Africans demanded to know why neither Kelly nor her sister were arrested for their involvement in Meyiwa's murder.

