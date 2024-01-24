The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is currently ongoing at the Pretoria High Court, and an affidavit implicated Kelly Khumalo

In the affidavit compiled by Brigadier Bongani Gininda, one of the accused alleged that Kelly Khumalo ordered the hit on the late Senzo Meyiwa

It was further heard in court that a picture of the money paid to kill Senzo Meyiwa was found in both accused number 3 and Kelly Khumalo's phones

Kelly Khumalo was implicated in Senzo Meyiwa's murder in an affidavit read out in court. Image: Oupa Bopape/Anesh Debiky

A bombshell was dropped today in court as the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continued. An affidavit by Brigadier Bongani Gininda was read out, and it implicates Kelly Khumalo as the murderer.

Fingers point at Kelly Khumalo as mastermind behind Senzo's murder

According to @Chriseldalewis, in the affidavit read out at the Pretoria High Court, accused number one Muzi Sibiya alleged that Kelly Khumalo ordered the hit on Senzo Meyiwa.

"Through lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda's affidavit, it states that accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, implicated Kelly Khumalo as being the person who ordered the killing of #SenzoMeyiwa. The High Court in Pretoria has just heard."

Accused number 3 also implicates Kelly Khumalo

As the court proceeded, more startling information was revealed in the case. According to the affidavit, a picture of the money paid to kill Senzo Meyiwa was found in both accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube and Kelly Khumalo's phones.

In addition, cellphone records link the Esiphambwaneni singer and Mncube and accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Chriselda Lewis quotes Bongani Gininda:

'There is no reasonable explanation why she would be in contact with her boyfriend's killer. It is clear that she hated him. She meant killing him. A photo of money which was found in accused 3, Carlos Mncube was also found on Kelly Khumalo's phone - according to this statement from Gininda."

Mzansi reacts to the shocking news

South Africans are enraged by this as this revelation left them with more questions than answers.

@_Chanteh asked:

"If that is so, why is Kelly not in the docks with those men?!"

@AdvNgcukaitobi questioned:

"Then why is Kelly Khumalo not before the Court?"

@Moloto07Stanley said:

"Question is why? She order the killing for the father of her child? For what insurance benefit or what? The case is too complicated."

@PalesaMokholo said:

"Why? She had taken him away from his family why would she want him dead?"

Affidavit claims Senzo Meyiwa's death was a contract kill

In a previous report from Briefly News, an affidavit revealed that Meyiwa may not have been killed due to a robbery.

Brigadier Bongani Gininda testified that two of the accused allegedly confessed in an affidavit that they were contracted to kill the soccer player.

Netizens discussed the alleged confession, with some believing it and others questioning it.

