South Africa's frustration is growing as the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial faces another twist

The state's 10th witness revealed firearm found on accused number five has no connection to Meyiwa's case

Fed-up citizens have slammed the police sergeant's testimony as a useless piece of evidence

PRETORIA - The never-ending Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing to frustrate South Africans, and the latest witness testimony is only making it worse.

The state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has admitted that the gun found on accused number five is not linked to the goalkeeper's murder. Image: @Sinobom/Twitter & Luke Walker/Getty Images

State witness Seargent Mandla Masondo took the stand on Monday, 14 August revealing the true owner of the gun found on accused number five, Mthobisi Mncube.

During the cross-examination, Mncube's advocate, Charles Mnisi, got the sergeant to admit that the 9mm pistol also wasn't linked to the Meyiwa case either, Mail & Guardian reported.

Gun traced to Fidelity security guard

Masondo told the Pretoria High Court that the firearm was traced to a Fidelity security guard from Centurion.

Masondo arrested Mncube in February 2015, Almost three months after Bafana Bafana soccer sensation Senzo Meyiwa was tragically gunned down in an alleged botched home invasion.

Similar to the gun, the arrest had nothing to do with Meyiwa's murder but was rather related to a taxi killing in Alexandra, SowetanLIVE reported.

South Africans frustrated by Senzo Meyiwa trial

Below are some comments:

Lebogang Phakedi complained:

"This case will never end... I even stopped following it because it's confusing."

Morwa Modise criticised:

"And it has nothing to do with Senzo Meyiwa's case! Useless piece of evidence that wasted time for nothing!"

TG Modise questioned:

"Is it the firearm that killed Senzo, or they're on a witch hunt."

Rhazo Mceboz Budha added:

"This case is some sort of a merry-go-round."

Vilo Mama'keabetswe LeKarabo SubdueRamothoa

"They must just dismiss the case because instead of finding who killed Senzo, they keep bringing useless information."

