Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial has taken another shocking turn after the late star's childhood friend Tumelo Madlala rubbished Kelly Khumalo's statement

Madlala who is one of the state witnesses recently rubbished the singer's statement during his appearance in court

Social media users have revealed that they are now confused with the statements. many are calling for Kelly Khumalo to give her statement in person

Senzo Meyiwa's ongoing murder mystery had fans talking after state witness Tumelo Madlala slammed Kelly Khumalo's written statement.

Tumelo Madlala slams Kelly Khumalo's statement

Tumelo Madlala rubbished singer Kelly Khumalo's statement in court. Kelly's statement was read out during the recent Senzo Meyiwa murder trial and Madlala said he does not recall what the Empini singer narrated.

Madlala suggested that Kelly Khumalo should be brought to court to narrate how things unfolded on the day of Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Speaking in the Pretoria high court, Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend Tumelo Madlala said he saw things differently from Kelly Khumalo's statement.

He added that the statement should be put aside and Kelly Khumalo should go to court and explain the "nonsense" she wrote.

Fans react to Tumelo Madlala rubbishing Kelly's statement

Social media users have taken to the Twitter streets to dish their thoughts on what Tumelo Madlala said. Many agreed that Kelly Khumalo should also be in court, giving her side of the story instead of having a written statement.

@SiboMaputi wrote:

"Now #Tumelo vehemently disputes #KellyKhumalo statement and describes it as “nonsense” she needs to come and explain. Yhooooooooo Adv Baloyi is on the ropes #ZandileKhumalo #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa"

@realNFN wrote:

"Not Tumelo Madlala rubbishing Kelly Khumalo's statement."

@CraybRa added:

"How do you face and fight the guy without a gun and ignore the one with a gun, clearly there was no suspects because that will never make sense #SenzoMeyiwatrial Kelly Khumalo, Zandie #SenzoMeyiwa"

Kelly Khumalo allegedly continued driving Senzo Meyiwa's BMW X6 after he was murdered in 2014

In more news about Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's name is in the media for all the wrong reasons again following Tumelo Madlala's revelation that the star insisted on using Senzo Meyiwa's car after he was shot and killed in her family home in Vosloorus in 2014.

Speaking during the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial at the Pretoria high court on Monday, Tumelo Madlala said the Empini singer continued driving the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's car after he died. Madlala, who was present on the fateful night, said the same vehicle was used to transport Senzo to the hospital.

