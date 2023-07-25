Kelly Khumalo found herself trending on social media after reports that she will not be testifying in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial

The star's sister Zandile Khumalo has been making headlines on social media since the court case resumed a few days ago

Mzansi tweeps have been asking why the Empini hitmaker is not on the witness list since she was also in the house the night Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down

Kelly Khumalo has landed on the Mzansi Twitter trends again. The controversial star made headlines following reports that the state will not call her to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Kelly Khumalo will not testify in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Mzansi recently had hope that murdered Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa will get justice after a new judge was assigned to the case. Zandile Khumalo who was among the people in the house was the first to take to the stand and the singer has been making headlines.

Kelly Khumalo recently charted Twitter trends after the prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi confirmed that the singer, who was dating Senzo Meyiwa at the time of his death will not be called to testify on the case.

According to News24, the issue of Kelly Khumalo testifying in the murder trial was brought up during Zandile Khumalo's cross-examination. Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo told Khumalo that there were contradictions in her statement.

"You told this court the first gunshot was in the kitchen. But a statement by your sister, Kelly, suggests the struggle was in the dining room."

Zandie said she could not answer on her sister's behalf, she added that the court shout call her to testify.

Mzansi wants Kelly Khumalo to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

The latest report on the Senzo Meyiwa trial caused a buzz on social media. Fans asked why Kelly Khumalo is not testifying when she was in the house on the night her baby daddy was killed by the alleged intruders.

@SthiboLawrenc said:

"Something is NOT make Sure here! She was inside the house Why not testify."

@nkimbasi wrote:

"Not this time around she will come and testify she's a compellable witness. She will testify kahle nje."

@Chizoexpo added:

"Yoh people want Kelly, seems people hate you for nothing Kelly seems rather they chose to believe know criminals than you. Jesus was betrayed the same was good luck."

@ANdaba44423 noted:

"Nice try, she's the prime witness in this case, there's is no were to hide. A lot of DAMNING EVIDENCE has been introduced by Advocate ZANDILE MSHOLOLO that implicates her, this isn't a voluntary exercise, the public will drag her to court if resist."

Senzo Meyiwa Trial Day 4: Zandie Khumalo refuses to demonstrate evidence to court

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zandie Khumalo brought some disgrace to herself during the cross-examination on Day 4 of the new Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on 21 July.

Khumalo had said she saw one of the suspects run off wearing a hoodie and was then cross-examined by Advocate Charles Mnisi, TimesLIVE reported.

