Amapiano DJ DBN Gogo toasted her father, former cabinet minister Jeff Radebe, at a recent birthday celebration held in his honour

The entertainer shared some images of her father and herself at the event, much to the delight of her fans and followers

Many tweeps gushed over her connection to the Motsepes and President Cyril Ramaphosa through her politician father

Durban-based Amapiano DJ and producer DBN Gogo, who recently spilt the beans on her relationship with rapper Focalistic, is gushing over another special man in her life.

The entertainer took to Twitter to share a special tribute for her father, former Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Jeff Radebe, who celebrated his 69th birthday on 19 February.

DBN Gogo shared a special tribute to her father Jeff Radebe on his birthday. Image: @DBNGOGO

Radebe served as the Minister in the Presidency from May 2014 to February 2018 before taking up the role of the Minister of Energy, from which he resigned in May 2019.

He is currently the head of the ANC Policy Unit and a member of the South African Communist Party (SACP) Central Committee. DBN Gogo shared several images from the swell birthday celebrations, leaving her fans gushing over the events.

Her fans were also sure to tip a hat to the closeness of the bond she seems to share with her father. In one picture, the DJ appears to give a speech about her father to guests attending the party. In another image, the two pose for a father-daughter snap at Radebe's table.

DBN Gogo's fans will know that her stepmother, Bridgette Radebe, is the younger sister of Tshepo Motsepe, who is President Cyril Ramaphosa's wife, and older sister of business tycoon and billionaire Patrice Motsepe.

Saffas gush over family connection

Given all of this, DBN Gogo's followers had plenty to say about the richness of her relations. The tweet attracted more than 20 000 likes and nearly 1 000 retweets. Briefly News takes a look at some of the colourful reactions to the post below.

@TheRealMJNcube wrote:

"So your Dad is Jeff Radebe, your mom is Bridgette Motsepe. Cyril and Patrice are your uncles-in-law? I feel like I’ve been leaving under a rock for knowing about this now."

@ThuliMadonsela3 said:

"A belated happy birthday to your dad former Minister, Jeff Radebe. I trust it was a joyous celebration and a door to more joy and fulfilment."

@SaneleW2 added:

"Your dude managed to be in Parliament from 1994 to 2018 without anyone hating on him. Only in 2018, everyone was like, 'Hayibo, kanjani?'"

