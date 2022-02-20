Shauwn Mkhize has set tongues wagging after she took Instagram to share the star-studded hip hop cast she's keeping company with in the US

The businesswoman and reality TV star is in America to support her son, Andile Mpisane, who is set to perform at the highly-billed Legendz of the Streetz tour

Fans of the meg-rich "aunty" wasted no time heading to the comments section to gush over the famous scenes, giving little thought to Andile's upcoming act

Businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize is hanging out with the big boys as she paints the town red in the United States ahead of the next leg of the Legendz of the Streetz 2022 tour.

Not much is known about MaMkhize's involvement in the biggest rap/ hip hop show on the US calendar, but her son, Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane, has put down a marker on his part.

Shauwn Mkhize is in the US keeping company with the likes of Rick Ross and Nelly. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The soccer player announced earlier this month that he would be the opening act at the event slated for 22 February at 2 am SAST (South African Standard Time) at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

He is set to be the first South African to feature at a major rap show in the United States. And if that wasn't enough, Andile will share the stage with some of the biggest names of the genre globally.

In case you're wondering who these are, you might want to make sure you're seeing right as they include rappers Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, to name a few, some of whom MaMkhize was spotted mingling with ahead of the showstopping event.

South Africans would be the first to admit that the Inkosi hitmaker has done anything but earn his stripes in the local music scene. This, of course, led to questions about the influence he and MaMkhize wield as Mzansi reacted with shock to the news of his impending performance.

Taking to Instagram to share an image of a picture taken with Rick Ross, MaMkhize wrote:

"My life in NEW YORK @richforever BECAUSE I CAN. It's a wrap, for now, let me go to sleep. Catch me for more tomorrow and for my son's @andilempisane10 opening ACT with the LEGENDS of the STREET #myworldmyrules."

Saffas feeling star struck

Mzansians, who never miss the chance to comment on MaMkhize's colourful posts, made a beeline to her mentions to react to the incredible scenes. Briefly News brings readers some of the remarks below.

@blessing_0270

"This is outstanding. Rich Forever."

@lesegotlhosane said:

"Okay, ma'am with the Rickie vibes."

@zerotolerance_mkhize_sa added:

"When you talk about izinja zempilo."

Source: Briefly News